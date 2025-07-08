F1 champion joins star-studded Eddie Jordan celebration

The biggest names in F1 gathered across the British Grand Prix weekend to celebrate the life of motorsport legend and team boss Eddie Jordan, who passed away in March this year.

Jordan served as the founder and team principal of F1 team Jordan from 1991 until 2005 with iconic drivers such as Damon Hill, Michael Schumacher, Eddie Irvine and Martin Brundle all competing with the team.

The Irishman never truly left F1 after his tenure as a team boss, bringing his effervescent character to a broadcast career and connecting with a new generation of fans.

Jordan carried his rock and roll spirit into F1, injecting a serious sport with fun and straight-talking, ensuring that he will always be a much missed figure in the paddock.

F1 pays tribute to Eddie Jordan

A series of fitting tributes were paid to the life and career of Eddie Jordan at Silverstone last weekend, well attended by the likes of Hill, Irvine, Heinz Harald Frentzen and Johnny Herbert.

All four took to the stage at Silverstone, alongside reporter Louise Goodman, in a special musical tribute to Jordan.

In the Silverstone sunshine, Hill played the guitar, while Irvine was on percussion and Herbert tapped a wrench in time to the music, a commitment to eccentricity Jordan would have been proud of.

Silverstone also shared a montage of the tributes paid to Jordan across the race weekend, including written messages of love and classic cars from his team - such as the Jordan 191 - heading out on track for a run in front of the crowd.

Damon Hill posted his own personal tribute to Jordan on social media, where he shared the details of an event to celebrate the life of the F1 team boss at Central Hall Westminster on Monday, July 7.

"Yesterday we had a chance to celebrate the life of the late Great Eddie Jordan," Hill wrote on X.

"And what a life he lived. Awesome. He's not coming back, but he will never leave us. Tanks EJ."

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner shared footage from the send off to his Instagram, where the likes of Hill, Herbert and Irvine returned to the stage to sing 'Hey Jude' as a montage of Jordan's finest moments played in the background.

Photo credit @christianhorner Instagram

