close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Eddie Jordan walks through the paddock at the Monaco Grand Prix

F1 champion joins star-studded Eddie Jordan celebration

F1 champion joins star-studded Eddie Jordan celebration

Eddie Jordan walks through the paddock at the Monaco Grand Prix

The biggest names in F1 gathered across the British Grand Prix weekend to celebrate the life of motorsport legend and team boss Eddie Jordan, who passed away in March this year.

Jordan served as the founder and team principal of F1 team Jordan from 1991 until 2005 with iconic drivers such as Damon Hill, Michael Schumacher, Eddie Irvine and Martin Brundle all competing with the team.

F1 HEADLINES: Penalty hidden from Max Verstappen as FIA confirm Silverstone punishment

The Irishman never truly left F1 after his tenure as a team boss, bringing his effervescent character to a broadcast career and connecting with a new generation of fans.

Jordan carried his rock and roll spirit into F1, injecting a serious sport with fun and straight-talking, ensuring that he will always be a much missed figure in the paddock.

F1 pays tribute to Eddie Jordan

A series of fitting tributes were paid to the life and career of Eddie Jordan at Silverstone last weekend, well attended by the likes of Hill, Irvine, Heinz Harald Frentzen and Johnny Herbert.

All four took to the stage at Silverstone, alongside reporter Louise Goodman, in a special musical tribute to Jordan.

In the Silverstone sunshine, Hill played the guitar, while Irvine was on percussion and Herbert tapped a wrench in time to the music, a commitment to eccentricity Jordan would have been proud of.

Silverstone also shared a montage of the tributes paid to Jordan across the race weekend, including written messages of love and classic cars from his team - such as the Jordan 191 - heading out on track for a run in front of the crowd.

Damon Hill posted his own personal tribute to Jordan on social media, where he shared the details of an event to celebrate the life of the F1 team boss at Central Hall Westminster on Monday, July 7.

"Yesterday we had a chance to celebrate the life of the late Great Eddie Jordan," Hill wrote on X.

"And what a life he lived. Awesome. He's not coming back, but he will never leave us. Tanks EJ."

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner shared footage from the send off to his Instagram, where the likes of Hill, Herbert and Irvine returned to the stage to sing 'Hey Jude' as a montage of Jordan's finest moments played in the background.

Photo credit @christianhorner Instagram

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton gets Ferrari boost as team promoted THREE places after Silverstone heroics

Related

F1 Michael Schumacher Martin Brundle Damon Hill Eddie Jordan
Red Bull chief Christian Horner fires warning shot at Yuki Tsunoda after Austrian GP nightmare
Red Bull

Red Bull chief Christian Horner fires warning shot at Yuki Tsunoda after Austrian GP nightmare

  • July 2, 2025 20:54
Christian Horner issues Red Bull 'idiots' claim
Red Bull

Christian Horner issues Red Bull 'idiots' claim

  • July 2, 2025 13:25

Latest News

F1 Today

F1 News Today: Penalty hidden from Max Verstappen as FIA confirm Silverstone punishment

  • 37 minutes ago
F1 Legends

F1 champion joins star-studded Eddie Jordan celebration

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

Max Verstappen reveals exciting plan to race outside of F1

  • 3 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

Christian Horner reveals Max Verstappen Red Bull replacement plan

  • Today 11:53
British Grand Prix

F1 star makes heartwarming gesture after Nico Hulkenberg Silverstone podium

  • Today 10:57
British Grand Prix

Italian media call for instant Lewis Hamilton change as British GP blunders cost Ferrari

  • Today 09:57
More news

Most read

FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix
500.000+ views

FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix

  • 29 june
 F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict
250.000+ views

F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict

  • 1 july
 Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves McLaren are real deal at Austrian Grand Prix
200.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves McLaren are real deal at Austrian Grand Prix

  • 1 july
 FIA announce Lewis Hamilton punishment verdict at Austrian Grand Prix
150.000+ views

FIA announce Lewis Hamilton punishment verdict at Austrian Grand Prix

  • 27 june
 Max Verstappen Silverstone fate sealed as Red Bull star given Austrian GP penalty points
100.000+ views

Max Verstappen Silverstone fate sealed as Red Bull star given Austrian GP penalty points

  • 30 june
 F1 team announce famous RETURN after 39 years
75.000+ views

F1 team announce famous RETURN after 39 years

  • 19 june

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x