close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Max Verstappen, Red Bull, British GP, Britain, 2025

F1 News Today: Penalty hidden from Max Verstappen as FIA confirm Silverstone punishment

F1 News Today: Penalty hidden from Max Verstappen as FIA confirm Silverstone punishment

Max Verstappen, Red Bull, British GP, Britain, 2025

Red Bull star Max Verstappen has revealed after the British Grand Prix that he was left in the dark about a controversial penalty announced by the FIA during the race.

➡️ READ MORE

Bizarre FIA punishment issued at Silverstone over rare incident at British GP

A bizarre FIA punishment was delivered during last weekend's British Grand Prix after an incident in the F2 feature race.

➡️ READ MORE

Fernando Alonso sticks boot in Lewis Hamilton rivalry with Max Verstappen Silverstone comments

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso has once again fuelled his rivalry with British F1 legend Lewis Hamilton, with some post-qualifying comments at Silverstone.

➡️ READ MORE

Lewis Hamilton gets Ferrari boost as team promoted THREE places after Silverstone heroics

The 2025 British GP provided some serious surprises and an array of firsts for multiple F1 drivers, so how do the championship standings look after Sunday's race?

➡️ READ MORE

Nico Hulkenberg to give F1 trophy to his daughter for one key reason

Nico Hulkenberg has revealed he will give his British Grand Prix trophy to his daughter after his first F1 podium at Silverstone.

➡️ READ MORE

A-list celeb left red-faced after embarrassing Lewis Hamilton incident at Silverstone

Lewis Hamilton left a celebrity red-faced on the grid at the British Grand Prix after comedian Jack Whitehall bumped into the F1 champion.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton FIA Silverstone British Grand Prix
F1 News Today: Lando Norris at risk of FIA punishment as McLaren star FUMES over British GP decision
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Lando Norris at risk of FIA punishment as McLaren star FUMES over British GP decision

  • Yesterday 22:18
F1 News Today: FIA announce HUGE Silverstone penalty as disqualification warning issued at British GP
F1 Today

F1 News Today: FIA announce HUGE Silverstone penalty as disqualification warning issued at British GP

  • July 6, 2025 07:27

Latest News

F1 Today

F1 News Today: Penalty hidden from Max Verstappen as FIA confirm Silverstone punishment

  • 25 minutes ago
British Grand Prix

F1 star makes heartwarming gesture after Nico Hulkenberg Silverstone podium

  • 43 minutes ago
British Grand Prix

Italian media call for instant Lewis Hamilton change as British GP blunders cost Ferrari

  • 1 hour ago
British Grand Prix

Max Verstappen in the dark over controversial FIA penalty

  • 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton ‘not enough’ for Ferrari as iconic era comes to abrupt end

  • 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton issues Roscoe health update after hectic Ferrari debut

  • Yesterday 22:59
More news

Most read

FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix
500.000+ views

FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix

  • 29 june
 F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict
250.000+ views

F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict

  • 1 july
 Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves McLaren are real deal at Austrian Grand Prix
200.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves McLaren are real deal at Austrian Grand Prix

  • 1 july
 FIA announce Lewis Hamilton punishment verdict at Austrian Grand Prix
150.000+ views

FIA announce Lewis Hamilton punishment verdict at Austrian Grand Prix

  • 27 june
 Max Verstappen Silverstone fate sealed as Red Bull star given Austrian GP penalty points
100.000+ views

Max Verstappen Silverstone fate sealed as Red Bull star given Austrian GP penalty points

  • 30 june
 F1 team announce famous RETURN after 39 years
75.000+ views

F1 team announce famous RETURN after 39 years

  • 19 june

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x