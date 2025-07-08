F1 News Today: Penalty hidden from Max Verstappen as FIA confirm Silverstone punishment

Red Bull star Max Verstappen has revealed after the British Grand Prix that he was left in the dark about a controversial penalty announced by the FIA during the race.

➡️ READ MORE

Bizarre FIA punishment issued at Silverstone over rare incident at British GP

A bizarre FIA punishment was delivered during last weekend's British Grand Prix after an incident in the F2 feature race.

➡️ READ MORE

Fernando Alonso sticks boot in Lewis Hamilton rivalry with Max Verstappen Silverstone comments

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso has once again fuelled his rivalry with British F1 legend Lewis Hamilton, with some post-qualifying comments at Silverstone.

➡️ READ MORE

Lewis Hamilton gets Ferrari boost as team promoted THREE places after Silverstone heroics

The 2025 British GP provided some serious surprises and an array of firsts for multiple F1 drivers, so how do the championship standings look after Sunday's race?

➡️ READ MORE

Nico Hulkenberg to give F1 trophy to his daughter for one key reason

Nico Hulkenberg has revealed he will give his British Grand Prix trophy to his daughter after his first F1 podium at Silverstone.

➡️ READ MORE

A-list celeb left red-faced after embarrassing Lewis Hamilton incident at Silverstone

Lewis Hamilton left a celebrity red-faced on the grid at the British Grand Prix after comedian Jack Whitehall bumped into the F1 champion.

➡️ READ MORE

Related