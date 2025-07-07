A-list celeb left red-faced after embarrassing Lewis Hamilton incident at Silverstone

Lewis Hamilton left a celebrity red-faced on the grid at the British Grand Prix after comedian Jack Whitehall bumped into the F1 champion.

The British A-lister has been a frequent guest in the paddock in 2025 after he hosted F1's live extravaganza at the O2 arena to celebrate 75 years of F1 earlier this year.

During the live performance, Whitehall infused his script with light jibes at F1's stars and started an ongoing obsession with Williams team principal James Vowles.

Whitehall was once again on the grid at Silverstone as a guest of Mercedes, where he spoke to Sky Sports' Martin Brundle and lined up to watch the national anthem ahead of the race.

However, the 37-year-old was left red-faced when he took a step forwards and abruptly collided with the seven-time world champion, as the Ferrari driver made a dash to front for the anthem.

Sunglasses covering his eyes and without cracking a smile, Hamilton simply steadied Whitehall and departed from the scenario, with Whitehall left blushing and laughing to himself at the embarrassing incident.

The Ferrari star appeared unharmed and unbothered by the incident, with his priority making it to the grid in time for the national anthem, given that he would have risked a penalty if he missed it.

Every grand prix weekend, F1's governing body requires all drivers to be present and on time for the pre-race activities, including the national anthem, with a strict set of rules in place.

Hamilton faced with tricky Ferrari in wet Silverstone race

Lewis Hamilton missed out on a podium at Silverstone

The last time Hamilton was faced with Whitehall was at the F1 75 live event in London, where the champion had nothing but an optimistic Ferrari future ahead of him as the comedian kicked off the new season.

Despite his difficulties in 2025, Hamilton was the closest he had been all season to securing his first podium with Ferrari last weekend, after the 40-year-old looked to be in spectacular form across Friday and Saturday at Silverstone.

The champion out-qualified team-mate Charles Leclerc for the fourth time ahead of the main event this season, and finished the British GP fourth, securing points for Ferrari whereas Leclerc crossed the line outside of the top 10.

Hamilton still left Silverstone without a podium however, and after the race described just how tricky it was to drive the SF-25 in the wet conditions.

"I think what's positive this weekend is that in practice I was right there. I was much more happy with the car balance in the dry. And then in qualifying, we were much, much stronger," Hamilton said to Sky Sports after the British GP.

"I think there's lot of positives, and also, on a race like this, while it's not great, you can download a lot.

"I feel like I know how to explain to the team what I don't want built in next year's car.

"What we have right now makes it so difficult to drive, particularly in these conditions," he declared.

