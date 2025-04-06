FIA announce bizarre fine for F1 star after medical issue exposed

The FIA have announced a strange penalty for one Formula 1 star after they experienced a medical issue shortly before the Japanese Grand Prix.

Sunday's race in Suzuka saw four-time champion Max Verstappen become the first driver to ever claim four consecutive victories at the iconic track, retaining his position at the front of the pack to hold off the McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

The Dutchman's victory takes him within one point of Norris in the drivers' standings after Verstappen reportedly worked closely with the Red Bull mechanics to desperately improve his RB21 ahead of the race in Suzuka having struggled with his machinery so far this season.

Another star who is visibly finding it tough to get to grips with his new machinery is Carlos Sainz having moved to Williams from Ferrari for the 2025 campaign. The Spaniard finished P14 in Sunday's race but sadly his troubles didn't stop there and he was summoned by the stewards for failing to arrive on time for the pre-race national anthem.

Carlos Sainz FIA verdict in full

Sainz was investigated and having spoken with the stewards, has now been fined €20,000, with €10,000 of that amount suspended should he not breach the same FIA rule within a 12-month period.

The decision was slightly bizarre however given that Sainz claimed to have experienced a medical issue prior to the national anthem, stating it as the reason for his absence.

An official FIA statement read: "The stewards heard from the driver of Car 55 [Carlos Sainz], the team representative and Dr Messina of Med-Ex, and reviewed video evidence."

"During the drivers' briefing on Friday all drivers were reminded of the requirement to be in position by the time prescribed in the regulations and the need to show respect for the host country's anthem.

"It is noted that the penalty guidelines prescribed in Appendix B of the FIA International Sporting Code, list a penalty for this offence of €60,000. However in mitigation, the driver stated that just prior to the anthem, he experienced discomfort due to a stomach issue which delayed his appearance on the grid."

The stewards revealed that Dr Messina of Med-Ex confirmed this issue and had prescribed the Williams star with the appropriate medication but the FIA continued to fine Sainz who has a history of medical concerns surrounding the stomach having undergone emergency surgery for appendicitis last year.

The statement continued: "Displaying respect for the national anthem is a high priority and all parties need to consider every eventuality in planning to be in position for the anthem by the required time. Hence a penalty similar to that imposed for a similar breach in Canada in 2024, is imposed."

