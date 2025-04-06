F1 News Today: Hamilton sets Suzuka standard as Verstappen battle forces British star onto grass
The Japanese Grand Prix wasn't a classic but that wasn't going to stop Lewis Hamilton from setting the standard as he recorded a unique achievement during the race at Suzuka won by Max Verstappen.
Verstappen and Norris battle takes to the GRASS in pit-lane drama
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris were involved in a pivotal battle in the pit-lane as they fought for the lead in the Japanese Grand Prix.
FIA announce Max Verstappen penalty verdict at Japanese Grand Prix
Verstappen though didn't enjoy the perfect weekend as he was one of two Formula 1 drivers to be handed an official warning on Saturday at the Japanese Grand Prix.
FIA confirm official curfew breach for second F1 team at Japanese Grand Prix
Alpine have been handed an official warning by the FIA, after members of the team breached curfew at the Japanese Grand Prix, becoming the second team to do so this weekend.
F1 team slapped with speeding punishment at Japanese Grand Prix
A Formula 1 driver has ended up getting his team into a spot of bother with the FIA, after being caught speeding at the Japanese Grand Prix.
F1 stewards threaten new penalty verdict after Max Verstappen incident at Japanese Grand Prix
Formula 1 stewards have issued a statement which threatens to add a new penalty verdict for future incidents following multiple pit lane breaches this weekend at Suzuka.
Heartwarming Schumacher family announcement made in 'welcome' message
Michael Schumacher has become a grandfather for the first time, after a family announcement from his daughter.
