FIA announce Max Verstappen penalty verdict at Japanese Grand Prix

Max Verstappen is one of two Formula 1 drivers to be handed an official warning following the final practice session at the Japanese Grand Prix on Saturday.

After an FP3 that saw the dry grass around Suzuka International Circuit wreak havoc, causing fires and two red flags, McLaren stars Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri claimed the top two spots on the timesheets, with Verstappen dragging his Red Bull to P5.

However, an incident for Verstappen and Piastri saw the FIA take a closer look at the two drivers after the session had concluded, with the stewards having now announced their official decision.

Official FIA Verstappen ruling in full

Both drivers cut the queue when leaving the pit lane in an attempt to initiate their practice starts, a move which led to them being investigated by the stewards after the session for failure to follow race director’s instructions.

Now, an official FIA document has declared that both Verstappen and Piastri were in breach of the sporting regulations, appearing to overtake cars in order to claim the practice start position.

Verstappen and his Red Bull team were given a warning, whilst a separate FIA document revealed that Piastri and his papaya outfit were also handed warnings following the breach.

An official FIA statement on Verstappen's incident at the Japanese GP read: "The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 1 [Max Verstappen], the team representative and reviewed video evidence.

"Car 1 overtook a significant number of cars whilst traversing the Working Lane en route to the practice start area, after having momentarily been in the Fast Lane. The Stewards note that the driver of Car 1 did perform a genuine practice start and rejoined after all cars in the Fast Lane had passed.

"In relation to the general subject of overtaking in the pit lane, the fact that a warning was issued for the 4 cases this weekend is not to be taken as a precedent and the Stewards note that future breaches of pit lane procedures may involve a sporting penalty."

The warnings have been handed out by the stewards just one day after the same decision was made over a similar incident concerning seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton and Aston Martin star Lance Stroll.

