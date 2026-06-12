FIA set to review controversial ADUO results over Red Bull protest
FIA set to review controversial ADUO results over Red Bull protest
FIA have responded to Red Bull's protest
The FIA has reportedly agreed to review its data from their initial ADUO evaluations after complaints from Red Bull F1 team.
ADUO (Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities) were introduced for the 2026 season as a lifeline for struggling power unit manufacturers. A manufacturer only qualifies for the upgrades if their ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) Performance Index is at least two per cent but less than four per cent below the best-performing ICE.
This then means they are eligible for one additional homologation upgrade in the qualifying year (i.e. 2026) and one additional homologation upgrade in the following season.
If their ICE Performance Index is at least four per cent below the best-performing ICE, a power unit manufacturer can then receive two additional homologation upgrades in the qualifying year.
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Who will receive ADUO?
F1 teams were notified by the FIA on Sunday at the Monaco Grand Prix which manufacturers were eligible for ADUO, after analysing the performance data from the first five races.
As a reminder, ADUO is completely unrelated to the chassis performance and based solely on the criteria above. The FIA found that Red Bull Powertrains were the best performing engine and, therefore, cannot receive any homologation upgrades.
Leaked data also suggested that Mercedes were found to be the second best performing power unit; they will receive one homologation upgrade and one additional homologation upgrade in the following season.
Audi, Honda and Ferrari then followed, all three of which are said to be eligible for two homologation upgrades in the qualifying year.
What do ADUO findings mean for Red Bull?
The FIA's findings spell bad news for Red Bull, who were somewhat reliant on ADUO to catch up to Mercedes and now cannot introduce upgrades.
It could get worse for Red Bull, if others elect to hold back on introducing upgraded power units into next season, which means there may not be a chance for the team to introduce power unit upgrades at all.
Naturally, Red Bull have challenged the decision and the system which measures the power unit (examining the combustion engine but overlooking the hybrid component). The hybrid component is said to be where Mercedes hold an advantage.
Red Bull have pushed the FIA for further clarity on how they have come to these findings, and challenged the fairness of the ADUO system.
The Race now reports that the FIA has agreed to review its data from the opening five races of the season to double check their findings.
In this review, the FIA will evaluate the findings of power sensors fitted to each car to check the output of each internal combustion engine - in an effort to be entirely confident their findings are correct.
The next two ADUO review points on the 2026 calendar take place after the Hungarian Grand Prix and then the Mexican Grand Prix.
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