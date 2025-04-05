F1 News Today: FIA PUNISHMENT issued after Hamilton incident as Verstappen also investigated in Japan
Max Verstappen is one of two Formula 1 drivers to end up in the FIA's bad books following the final practice session at the Japanese Grand Prix on Saturday.
FIA announce Japanese GP grid penalty over Hamilton qualifying incident
The FIA have announced an official penalty following an incident involving seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton and Williams star Carlos Sainz, in a session that saw Max Verstappen take a stunning pole position.
FIA announce Japanese Grand Prix change after fires break out at Suzuka
The FIA have announced changes for the rest of the Japanese Grand Prix weekend, following a chaotic day of practice on Friday.
Japanese Grand Prix hit by multiple fires as session red flagged
The first day on track at the Japanese Grand Prix has been full of drama with four red flags triggered during the second practice session on Friday.
FIA issue Mercedes punishment at Japanese Grand Prix
Mercedes F1 team have been handed a punishment for an incident early in the Japanese Grand Prix weekend.
