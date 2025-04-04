F1 Results Today: Chaos at Japanese Grand Prix as four red flags overshadow McLaren dominance
F1 Results Today: Chaos at Japanese Grand Prix as four red flags overshadow McLaren dominance
Formula 1 returned to the legendary Suzuka circuit on Friday, with drivers taking to the track for a relatively straightforward first hour of the Japanese Grand Prix weekend, followed by a chaotic second session.
Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso lost control of his car and got stuck in the gravel after he dipped a wheel onto the grass, bringing out the second of the hour's four red flags (the third and fourth coming when sparks from some cars set fire to grass at the side of the track).
The first had come courtesy of under-pressure Alpine driver Jack Doohan, who lost control wildly coming into the first corner at high speed, demolishing his car and pausing the session for 20 minutes.
Championship leader Lando Norris looked less than entirely comfortable in his thus-far dominant McLaren, going wide more than once and complaining about his tyres as he attempted to dial his car into the track, although he still set the fastest lap in the weekend's first hour of running.
Yuki Tsunoda had a promising first session as a senior Red Bull driver, looking reasonably comfortable in his home race following his shock promotion from Racing Bulls.
However, he was unable to get a qualifying simulation run in in FP2 amidst all of the red flags, with Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar beating both Red Bull cars.
F1 FP2 Results: Japanese Grand Prix 2025
1. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - 1:28.114sec
2. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.049sec
3. Isack Hadjar [Racing Bulls] - +0.404sec
4. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - +0.430sec
5. Liam Lawson [Racing Bulls] - +0.445sec
6. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.453sec
7. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.472sec
8. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.556sec
9. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +0.643sec
10. Carlos Sainz [Williams] - +0.718sec
11. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.909sec
12. Nico Hulkenberg [Kick Sauber] - +0.948sec
13. Gabriel Bortoleto [Kick Sauber] - +1.221sec
14. Esteban Ocon [Haas] - +1.393sec
15. Oliver Bearman [Haas] - +1.540sec
16. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - +1.619sec
17. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1.864sec
18. Yuki Tsunoda [Red Bull] - +2.511sec
19. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +2.731sec
20. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - +3.545sec
F1 FP1 Results: Japanese Grand Prix 2025
1. Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:28.549sec
2. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.163sec
3. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.416sec
4. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - +0.502sec
5. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.516sec
6. Yuki Tsunoda [Red Bull] - +0.623sec
7. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.673sec
8. Isack Hadjar [Racing Bulls] - +0.676sec
9. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - +0.735sec
10. Carlos Sainz [Williams] - +0.784sec
11. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.843sec
12. Ryo Hirakawa [Alpine] - +0.845sec
13. Liam Lawson [Racing Bulls] - +0.987sec
14. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +0.998sec
15. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +1.159sec
16. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.209sec
17. Nico Hulkenberg [Kick Sauber] - +1.474sec
18. Oliver Bearman [Haas] - +1.528sec
19. Esteban Ocon [Haas] - +1.574sec
20. Gabriel Bortoleto [Kick Sauber] - +1.598sec
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.
Is there F1 today?
FP3 will be the next session this weekend, on Saturday, 5th April at 3:30am BST.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton confirms stunning new plans as African F1 race takes new twist
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Results Today: Chaos at Japanese Grand Prix as four red flags overshadow McLaren dominance
- 23 minutes ago
Japanese Grand Prix hit by multiple fires as session red flagged
- 27 minutes ago
Jack Doohan F1 pressure ramps up after huge crash at Japanese Grand Prix
- 50 minutes ago
FIA issue Mercedes punishment at Japanese Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
F1 Practice Today: Japanese Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream
- 2 hours ago
Hamilton and Ferrari in FIA inspection as F1 star summoned at Japanese GP - F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:43