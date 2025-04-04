F1 Results Today: Chaos at Japanese Grand Prix as four red flags overshadow McLaren dominance

Formula 1 returned to the legendary Suzuka circuit on Friday, with drivers taking to the track for a relatively straightforward first hour of the Japanese Grand Prix weekend, followed by a chaotic second session.

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso lost control of his car and got stuck in the gravel after he dipped a wheel onto the grass, bringing out the second of the hour's four red flags (the third and fourth coming when sparks from some cars set fire to grass at the side of the track).

The first had come courtesy of under-pressure Alpine driver Jack Doohan, who lost control wildly coming into the first corner at high speed, demolishing his car and pausing the session for 20 minutes.

Championship leader Lando Norris looked less than entirely comfortable in his thus-far dominant McLaren, going wide more than once and complaining about his tyres as he attempted to dial his car into the track, although he still set the fastest lap in the weekend's first hour of running.

Yuki Tsunoda had a promising first session as a senior Red Bull driver, looking reasonably comfortable in his home race following his shock promotion from Racing Bulls.

However, he was unable to get a qualifying simulation run in in FP2 amidst all of the red flags, with Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar beating both Red Bull cars.

F1 FP2 Results: Japanese Grand Prix 2025

1. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - 1:28.114sec

2. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.049sec

3. Isack Hadjar [Racing Bulls] - +0.404sec

4. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - +0.430sec

5. Liam Lawson [Racing Bulls] - +0.445sec

6. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.453sec

7. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.472sec

8. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.556sec

9. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +0.643sec

10. Carlos Sainz [Williams] - +0.718sec

11. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.909sec

12. Nico Hulkenberg [Kick Sauber] - +0.948sec

13. Gabriel Bortoleto [Kick Sauber] - +1.221sec

14. Esteban Ocon [Haas] - +1.393sec

15. Oliver Bearman [Haas] - +1.540sec

16. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - +1.619sec

17. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1.864sec

18. Yuki Tsunoda [Red Bull] - +2.511sec

19. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +2.731sec

20. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - +3.545sec



F1 FP1 Results: Japanese Grand Prix 2025

1. Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:28.549sec

2. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.163sec

3. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.416sec

4. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - +0.502sec

5. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.516sec

6. Yuki Tsunoda [Red Bull] - +0.623sec

7. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.673sec

8. Isack Hadjar [Racing Bulls] - +0.676sec

9. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - +0.735sec

10. Carlos Sainz [Williams] - +0.784sec

11. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.843sec

12. Ryo Hirakawa [Alpine] - +0.845sec

13. Liam Lawson [Racing Bulls] - +0.987sec

14. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +0.998sec

15. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +1.159sec

16. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.209sec

17. Nico Hulkenberg [Kick Sauber] - +1.474sec

18. Oliver Bearman [Haas] - +1.528sec

19. Esteban Ocon [Haas] - +1.574sec

20. Gabriel Bortoleto [Kick Sauber] - +1.598sec



Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

FP3 will be the next session this weekend, on Saturday, 5th April at 3:30am BST.

