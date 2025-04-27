F1 launch 'investigation' over issue that sparked weekend chaos

Formula 1 have revealed an investigation into a recurring issue within the sport which has already proven to affect a race weekend on the 2025 calendar.

This year's second meeting of the Formula 1 Commission took place this week, where minor refinements to the 2025 regulations were discussed alongside an update on the progress of next year's regulations.

The meeting was held in Geneva and chaired by FIA single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis and F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali, with a key talking point from the opening stages of this season also touched upon.

Fires on the grass negatively impacted this year's Japanese Grand Prix, with the issue also breached in the recent commission meeting.

Why did fires continuously break out at 2025 Japanese Grand Prix?

In this week's meeting, it was agreed that both an alternative skid material (steel) and potential treatment on the necessary circuits would be investigated to avoid similar fires hampering practice and competitive F1 sessions as they did in Suzuka earlier this month.

Whilst any official change is yet to be confirmed as a solution to the grass-fires issue, all regulatory changes discussed in last week's meeting are subject to approval by the FIA World Motor Sport Council (WMSC) as is standard practice.

Friday's weather in Suzuka this year produced a dangerous combination of extremely dried-out grass and windy conditions, meaning that sparks from the F1 machinery out on the circuit were being swept into the path of the grass on the side of the track.

Two red flags were waved during the weekend's practice sessions which delayed proceedings and left many teams with the unenviable scenario of having barely any decent long-run data from the session to take into Sunday's main event.

Across the weekend five fires broke out in total and whilst the Suzuka marshalls did everything they could to put them out swiftly and efficiently, a long-term solution needs to be agreed on if the Japanese GP is to keep its new place on the calendar.

The event was traditionally held in late September or early October but since 2024, has fallen during springtime, where conditions are likely to be similar to this year's event in the future.

