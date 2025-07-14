close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, British GP, Britain, 2025

Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren

Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren

Oscar Piastri, McLaren, British GP, Britain, 2025

McLaren star Oscar Piastri has signed a contract halfway through the 2025 season... just not with his current F1 team.

The Aussie racer has enjoyed his most successful year in the sport to date since joining the papaya outfit in 2023 and currently leads the drivers' standings.

Though he may only be eight points clear of team-mate Lando Norris, Piastri has fought hard to keep his place at the top this season, with McLaren refusing to name a number one driver.

The 12th round of the 2025 calendar saw F1 head to the British Grand Prix, where a new side to Piastri emerged whilst accepting defeat to his team-mate Norris.

As the home hero claimed his first victory at Silverstone, Piastri had to swallow the bitter pill of finishing P2 and losing his significant lead in the championship, but the Aussie racer has been handed a win off track which should help him deal with his recent racing disappointment.

The 24-year-old has just signed with modelling agency IMG Models, hoping to grow his portfolio of branding and partnership opportunities as his profile grows.

Oscar Piastri is the favourite to dethrone reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen

Piastri joins star-studded line-up

As one of the world's leading agencies, Piastri now joins an illustrious list of talent on the books at IMG, including supermodel sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid, as well as Hailey Bieber and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

IMG Models has grown since it first opened in 1987 and now has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Paris, London, Milan, and Sydney.

Sports agent Mark McCormack founded IMG Models based on the belief that modelling talent should be managed just like professional athletes, with Piastri joining the likes of British tennis star Jack Draper on their books.

The McLaren star's modelling portfolio remains relatively thin and for now, only consists of the shoot he did for Esquire Australia in the summer of 2024.

READ MORE: F1 2025 driver lineup: Big names on the move as full grid complete

READ MORE: F1 driver salaries: What stars including Hamilton and Verstappen earn

READ MORE: F1 drivers height: How tall are Hamilton, Verstappen and Tsunoda

Related

McLaren F1 Lando Norris Oscar Piastri British Grand Prix
F1 star admits temptation to tear Ferrari apart over Lewis Hamilton decision
Latest F1 News

F1 star admits temptation to tear Ferrari apart over Lewis Hamilton decision

  • 2 hours ago
Haas set to hand F1 debut to NEW racing star
Latest F1 News

Haas set to hand F1 debut to NEW racing star

  • Today 12:58

Latest News

Aston Martin and Mercedes go head-to-head for summer showdown before Belgian GP

  • 11 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip

Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

F1 star admits temptation to tear Ferrari apart over Lewis Hamilton decision

  • 2 hours ago
Goodwood Festival of Speed

Red Bull in embarrassing crash at Goodwood Festival of Speed

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Transfers

Brutal Aston Martin sacking can hand George Russell F1 lifeline

  • 3 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

Toto Wolff and Max Verstappen 'meeting' takes wild turn as FAKE pictures leaked online

  • Today 17:58
More news

Most read

FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix
500.000+ views

FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix

  • 29 june
 F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver
250.000+ views

F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver

  • Yesterday 20:55
 F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict
250.000+ views

F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict

  • 1 july
 Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit
200.000+ views

Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit

  • 12 july
 Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves McLaren are real deal at Austrian Grand Prix
200.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves McLaren are real deal at Austrian Grand Prix

  • 1 july
 F1 2025 Standings: Lewis Hamilton gets Ferrari boost as team promoted THREE places after Silverstone heroics
150.000+ views

F1 2025 Standings: Lewis Hamilton gets Ferrari boost as team promoted THREE places after Silverstone heroics

  • 7 july

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x