Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren
McLaren star Oscar Piastri has signed a contract halfway through the 2025 season... just not with his current F1 team.
The Aussie racer has enjoyed his most successful year in the sport to date since joining the papaya outfit in 2023 and currently leads the drivers' standings.
Though he may only be eight points clear of team-mate Lando Norris, Piastri has fought hard to keep his place at the top this season, with McLaren refusing to name a number one driver.
The 12th round of the 2025 calendar saw F1 head to the British Grand Prix, where a new side to Piastri emerged whilst accepting defeat to his team-mate Norris.
As the home hero claimed his first victory at Silverstone, Piastri had to swallow the bitter pill of finishing P2 and losing his significant lead in the championship, but the Aussie racer has been handed a win off track which should help him deal with his recent racing disappointment.
The 24-year-old has just signed with modelling agency IMG Models, hoping to grow his portfolio of branding and partnership opportunities as his profile grows.
Piastri joins star-studded line-up
As one of the world's leading agencies, Piastri now joins an illustrious list of talent on the books at IMG, including supermodel sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid, as well as Hailey Bieber and Patrick Schwarzenegger.
IMG Models has grown since it first opened in 1987 and now has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Paris, London, Milan, and Sydney.
Sports agent Mark McCormack founded IMG Models based on the belief that modelling talent should be managed just like professional athletes, with Piastri joining the likes of British tennis star Jack Draper on their books.
The McLaren star's modelling portfolio remains relatively thin and for now, only consists of the shoot he did for Esquire Australia in the summer of 2024.
