Oscar Piastri FUMES in scathing post-race interview at British GP

McLaren F1 star Oscar Piastri was furious following the end of the British Grand Prix, after his championship lead was cut down to just eight points.

Australian racer Piastri led the majority of the race, before a late safety car restart saw him commit an infringement, and be slammed with a 10-second time penalty by FIA race stewards.

Piastri appeared to brake once the safety car lights went out, causing Max Verstappen behind him to have to take avoiding action, and the Dutchman had to go zooming past him under safety car conditions.

While Piastri celebrated a McLaren one-two with his team-mate on the podium, he did not seem in the mood to be jubilant, appearing very downbeat in his post-race interview.

"I'm not going to say much. I'll get myself in trouble," Piastri told Jenson Button in his podium interview. "Well done to Nico. I think that's the highlight of the day.

"Apparently you can't brake behind the safety car any more. I did it for five laps before that.

"I'm not going to say much because I'll get myself in trouble, I still like Silverstone, even if I don't like it today."

Piastri's chill persona begins to show cracks

One of the biggest compliments that has been paid to Piastri has been that, even amongst a championship battle, he has maintained a relaxed attitude, making it easier for McLaren to deal with their drivers, and harder for his rivals to be able to read him.

However, following the race at Silverstone, Piastri was visibly upset, and his remonstrations continued in the cooldown room alongside Norris and unlikely podium sitter Nico Hulkenberg.

The 24-year-old even at one point in the race asked his team to swap the positions around, if they thought the penalty was unfair, as Zak Brown had already suggested they might protest it.

Piastri is still eight points clear of Norris, but that gap was up at 22 points just two races ago, and Norris now has the momentum having claimed two consecutive race wins.

It looks as though McLaren may have a tougher job of managing their two racers in the remaining 12 races of the season, as they both look to become world champion.

