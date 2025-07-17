Monaco might not quite be top of the shocks when it comes to F1 stars being spotted, but Oscar Piastri's recent trip their stunned fans.

Monaco of course holds a grand prix every year but that was back in May and the next grand prix is quickly approaching in Belgium in just over a week.

Given plenty of F1 stars reside in Monaco too, what was it about the F1 drivers standings leader's public showing that shocked fans given Spa will be an upcoming focus for drivers?

Well, it came at an athletics event, where he posed for a photo with record-breaking pole vaulter Armand Duplantis.

F1 championship leader Piastri was enjoying some time off from the sport to recharge his batteries, after a bitterly disappointing British Grand Prix where he lost out to McLaren team-mate Lando Norris having been slammed with a 10-second time penalty.

The Australian was in Monaco - as athletics stars took to the principality for a Diamond League meet up.

Alongside Duplantis, Piastri was at the event cheering on fellow Aussie Gout Gout, a 17-year-old sprinting prodigy who is surely destined for great things.

Piastri posed for a photo with Gout Gout as he won the under-23 200 metre final, with fans going wild on Instagram following Piastri's post about the event.

"Oscar and Gout Gout - an iconic Aussie duo," one user wrote, while another cleverly said: "The two fastest men in Australia."

Piastri's athletics outing

The first image of Piastri's post included a photo with Prince Albert II of Monaco, with the 24-year-old arguably now F1 royalty after claiming five victories in the first 12 races of the 2025 season.

He posted the caption: "Loved athletics as a kid. Unbelievable to watch the best up close."

Fans were quick to comment about the photo alongside Duplantis, a man who holds the top 11 heights ever cleared by a pole vaulter in the history of the sport, and who has claimed two Olympic gold medals already at the age of 25.

"Mondo and Oscar, best crossover ever," one user lamented, while another said: "Duplantis x Piastri - oh my two worlds come together again."

