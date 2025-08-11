Lando Norris admits avoiding F1 rivals amid tense McLaren battle

McLaren F1 star Lando Norris has admitted that he prefers to avoid his rivals in the motorsport hub of Monaco when away from a grand prix weekend.

The principality has long served as a popular destination for F1 stars both past and present to call home away from the hectic racing calendar, with Norris and his team-mate Oscar Piastri both residing there.

In a clip which has resurfaced on social media from this year's Monaco GP, Norris admitted that he values his alone time there, saying: "When I'm here it's because I have a few days off and I can relax so, making the most of my relaxation days."

When queried over whether he ever bumps into papaya team-mate Piastri, Norris joked: "Thankfully no. I don't want to see any other drivers when I'm here, apart from when we play padel or golf, then I'll see maybe Carlos or Alex or George."

The 25-year-old then elaborated on why he ideally avoids not just Piastri but any other drivers when returning to Monaco, adding: "Literally when I'm at home I rarely want to see other drivers just because you feel like you can disconnect and most likely when you're with other drivers you're going to talk about racing again and I don't want to talk about racing when I'm away."

McLaren's F1 driver duo are fighting for their maiden championship

Will Norris and Piastri's amicable F1 relationship last?

It could be argued that if Norris feels so strongly about avoiding fellow racers then perhaps he should look to spend his days off away from the place that attracts so many of motorsport's best and brightest!

The Brit and the Aussie driver have never gotten along as well as the likes of Norris and his former McLaren team-mate Carlos Sainz, but they have hardly cemented their names on the list of F1's fiercest rivalries either.

The papaya duo are currently embroiled in a fight for the 2025 drivers' title, with McLaren insisting that they will continue to allow their line-up to fight fairly in the second half of the season, without naming a No 1 driver.

Piastri currently leads the championship standings but Norris has enjoyed his fair share of high points this season too, winning the coveted Monaco GP and his home race at Silverstone for the first time this year.

The Brit is also looking to continue this run of firsts in the sport, but Piastri stands in his way of claiming his maiden championship this season.

Norris got close last year before reigning champion Max Verstappen ran away with the title but as Zak Brown and Andrea Stella continue to allow their F1 duo to race for grand prix wins and track position, Norris and Piastri will both need to get their elbows out if they want to claim the title.

