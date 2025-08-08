Ferrari F1 team principal Fred Vasseur has admitted that he 'underestimated' the scale of the challenge Lewis Hamilton faced following his arrival from Mercedes.

The seven-time world champion completed his blockbuster switch to the Scuderia ahead of the 2025 campaign, and could hardly contain his excitement having finally achieved a lifelong dream of representing the Italian icons.

But things have not gone according to plan, with the Brit yet to score a single podium finish in 14 outings prior to the summer break.

And Vasseur - who recently signed a new deal with the team - believes his star man has been hampered by the weight of expectation on his shoulders.

"We underestimated the challenge Hamilton faced at the start of the season," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"After all, he came from a 20-year career in the Mercedes environment, and it's not easy to change all that.

"Both Lewis and I underestimated what that change meant, from the culture to the people."

Lewis Hamilton has cut a frustrated figure throughout much of this season

Hamilton's Ferrari future on the line

While Vasseur is confident that Hamilton will be able to turn his fortunes around, speculation is increasing that the 40-year-old could be set to quit the squad.

He endured his worst weekend of the season in Hungary last time out, finishing down in 12th position as he failed to collect any points for the first time in 2025.

Hamilton described himself as 'useless' after being knocked out in Q2 on Saturday, and suggested that the team would be better off with another man behind the wheel.

It was the latest in a string of self-critical comments made by the 105-time race winner in recent months amid his ongoing struggles.

He has 10 races remaining this season to prove to both his team and himself that he can challenge at the top of the order once again.

