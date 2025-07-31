Ferrari F1 team issue official statement over Fred Vasseur future

Ferrari F1 team have issued an official statement confirming the future of their team principal Fred Vasseur ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend.

Vasseur has faced increased scrutiny at Ferrari for the team's lacklustre performances this season, but the Scuderia outfit have put their faith behind the team boss with a new multi-year contract.

An official statement released by Ferrari on Thursday morning read: "Scuderia Ferrari HP is pleased to announce that it has extended, with a multiple-year contract, its agreement with Fred Vasseur, who will continue as team principal of Scuderia Ferrari HP for the coming Formula 1 seasons."

Vasseur joined Ferrari at the start of 2023, taking over from previous team principal Mattia Binotto.

"Renewing Fred’s contract reflects Ferrari's determination to build on the foundations laid so far," the official statement continued.

"His ability to lead under pressure, embrace innovation, and pursue performance aligns fully with Ferrari’s values and long-term ambitions.

"Under Fred’s leadership, Scuderia Ferrari HP is united, focused, and committed to continuous improvement.

"The trust placed in him reflects the team's confidence in its strategic direction and reinforces a shared determination to deliver the results that Ferrari’s fans, drivers, and team members expect and deserve."

Fred Vasseur has signed a new contract at Ferrari

Vasseur 'grateful' for Ferrari faith

Responding to the news, Vasseur admitted that he was thankful for the faith the team had in him to lead them out of this challenging period.

"I’m grateful for the trust Ferrari continues to place in me," Vasseur said.

"This renewal is not just a confirmation, it’s a challenge to keep progressing, to stay focused, and to deliver.

"Over the past 30 months, we’ve laid strong foundations, and now we must build on them with consistency and determination.

"We know what’s expected, and we’re all fully committed to meeting those expectations and taking the next step forward together."

Ferrari are 28 points above Mercedes in second in the constructors' standings, but a staggering 268 points behind McLaren in first.

Charles Leclerc (139pts) and Lewis Hamilton (109pts) sit fifth and sixth in the drivers' standings respectively.

The team now have a clear direction to get behind Vasseur as they look to head into the summer break on a high after this weekend's Hungarian GP.

