close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Hamilton smirking as Leclerc looks annoyed in the background on F1 grid

Ferrari F1 star given Italian media grilling after Hamilton trashing: 'He might have to give up'

Hamilton smirking as Leclerc looks annoyed in the background on F1 grid — Photo: © IMAGO

Ferrari F1 star given Italian media grilling after Hamilton trashing: 'He might have to give up'

Charles Leclerc had another miserable weekend in Barcelona

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

While Lewis Hamilton was on cloud nine at the Barcelona Grand Prix it was a different story for his Ferrari F1 team-mate Charles Leclerc.

After crashing during qualifying and in the race at the Monaco Grand Prix, Leclerc once again found his Ferrari in the barriers the following weekend in Barcelona.

During his first flying lap in Q3, Leclerc lost control of his car trying to correct a snap as he entered Turn 4, instead finding himself in the barriers.

The mistake left himself a mountain of work to do in the race, starting P10 on the grid and eventually recovering to sixth. As the race came to a close however, Leclerc was sent off into the gravel at Turn 2 due to a mechanical issue and was forced to retire.

It stood in stark contrast of fortunes to the other side of the Ferrari garage, where Lewis Hamilton celebrated his first win with the team and, likewise, Ferrari's first victory since the 2024 Mexican Grand Prix.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton hits out as FIA announce late Barcelona GP penalty

Leclerc's lament

The Barcelona Grand Prix weekend saw Leclerc change the brakes on his SF-26 from Brembo to the Carbon Industries brakes Hamilton favours.

But the change didn't convert into better results for Leclerc, and now he faces a new reality at Ferrari - one where Hamilton is transforming into an established team leader.

After his result in Barcelona, Italian publication Corriere della Sera delivered their verdict on Leclerc's performance and rated him a score of six.

They wrote: "After the explosive qualifying, climbing back up the order wasn't easy, but Charles tried with the right attitude: a passing grade, therefore, is fair.

"But it's not enough to square the accounts with fate: after the crash in Monte Carlo and the one on Saturday, in Barcelona comes the forced retirement due to the failure of the SF-26. Good things come in good stead, and bad luck comes naturally, as Albertone Tomba would say with his refrains. The trouble is that his teammate has been ahead of him lately: he might just have to give up..."

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton and Sky F1 pundit in tense exchange live on air

Related

F1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Charles Leclerc

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Ferrari chairman John Elkann reaches out to Lewis Hamilton after team controversy

Ferrari chairman John Elkann reaches out to Lewis Hamilton after team controversy

  • 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton has Italian media snapping with 'colossal revenge' after Barcelona win

Lewis Hamilton has Italian media snapping with 'colossal revenge' after Barcelona win

  • Today 14:56
How Lewis Hamilton’s F1 nemesis handed him race win

How Lewis Hamilton’s F1 nemesis handed him race win

  • Today 12:55
Are Ferrari putting pressure on rivals to axe F1 star?

Are Ferrari putting pressure on rivals to axe F1 star?

  • 3 hours ago
Was Lewis Hamilton change to blame for Ferrari crash at Barcelona Grand Prix?

Was Lewis Hamilton change to blame for Ferrari crash at Barcelona Grand Prix?

  • Yesterday 22:57
Lewis Hamilton snubs ex-Mercedes team-mate Nico Rosberg at Barcelona GP

Lewis Hamilton snubs ex-Mercedes team-mate Nico Rosberg at Barcelona GP

  • Today 10:55

Just in

17:59
Ferrari chairman John Elkann reaches out to Lewis Hamilton after team controversy
16:57
Toto Wolff hints at Russell-Antonelli contract change if Mercedes stars collide
15:58
Are Ferrari putting pressure on rivals to axe F1 star?
14:56
Lewis Hamilton has Italian media snapping with 'colossal revenge' after Barcelona win
13:50
Yuki Tsunoda U-turn after Red Bull return confirmed
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Ferrari F1 star given Italian media grilling after Hamilton trashing: 'He might have to give up' Ferrari

Ferrari F1 star given Italian media grilling after Hamilton trashing: 'He might have to give up'

15 minutes ago
How Lewis Hamilton’s F1 nemesis handed him race win Lewis Hamilton

How Lewis Hamilton’s F1 nemesis handed him race win

Today 12:55
Max Verstappen rules out Nurburgring return after 24-hour heartbreak Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen rules out Nurburgring return after 24-hour heartbreak

Today 09:57
Toto Wolff submits official Mercedes protest to FIA over George Russell penalty Latest F1 News

Toto Wolff submits official Mercedes protest to FIA over George Russell penalty

Today 09:17
Ontdek het op Google Play
x