F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton hits out as FIA announce late Barcelona GP penalty
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton hits out as FIA announce late Barcelona GP penalty
All the latest F1 news on Monday, June 15
Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton made a statement in more ways than one at this year's Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.
The 41-year-old admitted even he doubted himself after a rough first year in red but following his victory in Spain on Sunday, the 106-time grand prix winner has hit out at the critics.
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FIA announce LATE penalty for Mercedes star at Barcelona Grand Prix
The FIA have announced a post-race penalty for a Mercedes F1 star after the Barcelona GP.
George Russell lost out on a vital grand prix victory on Sunday as Hamilton sped to take the chequered flag almost 20 seconds ahead of him, with championship leader Kimi Antonelli being ruled out of the race thanks to an engine issue.
But the bad news didn't stop there for the Silver Arrows.
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F1 Results: Hamilton claims record win at Barcelona Grand Prix
After 686 days, Lewis Hamilton finally reclaimed his rightful spot at the top of a grand prix podium.
The Ferrari star took a momentous first full-length race victory in red with Ferrari on Sunday, beating Michael Schumacher's record of six wins at the track as the Brit claimed his seventh in a landmark moment for his career.
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Kim Kardashian calls Lewis Hamilton live in the paddock after landmark Barcelona GP victory
Hamilton reportedly received a wholesome phone call from rumoured girlfriend Kim Kardashian in the Barcelona paddock on Sunday following his glorious first win in red.
The former Mercedes star faced what he later described as the longest media session he had ever endured following his win on Sunday, but one paddock insider has revealed he got to enjoy some loving words from Kim K before facing the press.
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Sky F1 scrap Martin Brundle gridwalk after Kim Kardashian controversy
Sky Sports F1 icon Martin Brundle was absent from the gridwalk ahead of Sunday's Barcelona Grand Prix following a controversial snub from Kim Kardashian in Monaco.
Brundle was present in the Barcelona paddock last weekend and took up commentary duties alongside Harry Benjamin, with the duo voicing Hamilton's first win in red. But despite being on the ground with Sky Sports in Spain, it wasn't Brundle who hosted the classic pre-race gridwalk.
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