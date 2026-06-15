Are Ferrari putting pressure on rivals to axe F1 star?

Ferrari are putting pressure on one of their F1 rivals to axe a driver, according to reports in German media.

Ferrari have two customer teams in 2026 and one of those - Haas - are a team that they have had a close relationship with for the last decade.

Haas have used Ferrari engines since joining the sport back in 2016, and have boasted a number of Ferrari academy drivers since then either in their full-time seats or as reserve drivers, including Charles Lelcerc, Antonio Giovinazzi and Mick Schumacher.

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Their current driver Oliver Bearman is also a former Ferrari academy star, and he is hotly tipped to make the step up to Ferrari in the coming years after some brilliant performances for Haas.

But his much more experienced team-mate Esteban Ocon has struggled massively since joining the team at the beginning of 2025.

Ocon finished behind Bearman in the drivers' standings in 2025, and is currently behind the young Brit again after six race weekends in 2026.

READ MORE: "F1 team confirms double driver change for Barcelona Grand Prix

Ferrari putting pressure on Haas to sack Ocon?

According to German publication Auto Motor und Sport, Ferrari want Haas to sack Ocon and instead put their young driver Rafael Camara into the seat.

Camara is currently racing for Invicta Racing in F2 having won the F3 championship last year.

The young Brazilian is sat in seventh in the 2026 F2 standings, and has claimed two pole positions and two podiums already. According to the above publication, Ferrari believe he is ready for a full-time F1 seat in 2027.

Will Ocon still be in F1 in 2027?

Ocon was axed by Alpine for poor performance before the 2024 season had even concluded, instead joining Haas, but he has since struggled.

Ocon finished behind Bearman in the drivers' championship last year, despite Bearman being in his rookie season, and he is once again behind the Brit in 2026.

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu said that 'nobody was satisfied' with Ocon's performance in 2025, and it remains to be seen whether or not he will be given a contract extension with the team.

Ocon is due to be out of contract at the end of this year, and will need to prove his worth to the team in order to be handed an 11th season in F1.

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