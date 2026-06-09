F1 team confirm double driver change ahead of Barcelona GP
F1 team confirm double driver change ahead of Barcelona GP
All-change at Williams!
Williams have announced that each of their front-line drivers will be replaced at upcoming grands prix.
Alex Albon will step out for FP1 at this weekend's Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix to be replaced by rookie reserve drive Luke Browning, who will also replace Carlos Sainz for the first session of the Austrian Grand Prix weekend.
Browning also stepped in for multiple free practice sessions last season, after making his race weekend debut in FP1 at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
The 24-year-old made the switch from F2 to the Japanese Super Formula series over the winter, having finished fourth in his only full F2 season in 2025, taking one race win at Monza.
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Browning excited for first taste of FW48
In a team statement announcing his free practice runs, Browning said: “I can’t wait to get behind the wheel of the FW48 for the first time, and to have two opportunities to experience the car first-hand in the European season makes it even more special.
"I've been working hard to prepare so that I can make the most of these sessions and help the team plan and prepare for the race weekends ahead.
“I’m incredibly thankful to everyone at Atlassian Williams F1 Team for their continued trust and support, and I can’t wait to get out on track.”
Sven Smeets, the team's sporting director, added: “Luke continues to prove himself as a valuable part of the team, both through his simulator work and his performances on track. Giving him his first opportunity to get behind the wheel of the FW48 across two race weekends is an important step in his development and a natural progression.
“We have a talented group of young drivers in the Williams F1 Team Driver Academy, and we’re pleased to continue providing opportunities like this to support drivers’ progression and development.”
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