F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton denies speeding charge as fans call for Kim Kardashian ban
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton denies speeding charge as fans call for Kim Kardashian ban
All the latest F1 news from around the world on Tuesday June 9
Lewis Hamilton has refused to accept he broke the speed limit rules at Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix.
The seven-time world champion was given a five-second penalty by the FIA for going 0.1 km/h over the limit while pitting in Sunday's race, but has now offered his case for defence.
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Fans call for Kim Kardashian F1 ban as row rages over Brundle snub
The debate surrounding Kim Kardashian's appearance at the F1 Monaco Grand Prix is raging on, after her snub of Sky Sports legend Martin Brundle.
On Friday at the track, it became clear that Kim K was in attendance, watching her friend Lewis Hamilton, who is widely rumoured to be her partner too, although this has not been confirmed by either party.
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Toto Wolff eyes Max Verstappen move as George Russell contract clause could be triggered
Toto Wolff is still after four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen, and could trigger a George Russell exit clause in order to make room for the Dutchman, according to reports in Dutch media.
Mercedes are currently the dominant outfit in the sport, having won the first six grands prix of 2026.
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Charles Leclerc says 'three out of four Ferrari brakes not working' in Monaco crash
Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc has bemoaned his brakes, after crashing out of the Monaco Grand Prix.
Leclerc only completed 66 laps of Sunday's Monaco GP, crashing out in unusual fashion seconds before the safety car restart.
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Adrian Newey breaks silence about Aston Martin F1 misery and reveals updates plan
Adrian Newey has shared an update on his Aston Martin team's upgrade plans, in his first race appearance for months.
The legendary designer hadn't been present at an F1 race since the season opener in Melbourne, but popped up in the Principality – and was rewarded with his team's first point of the season.
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F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton denies speeding charge as fans call for Kim Kardashian ban
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The moment Kim Kardashian steals F1 Monaco GP winner Kimi Antonelli's towel
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Lewis Hamilton demands answers from Ferrari after 'drastic' change at Monaco Grand Prix
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Toto Wolff eyes Max Verstappen move as George Russell contract clause could be triggered
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Fans call for Kim Kardashian F1 ban as row rages over Brundle snub
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