Lewis Hamilton's Hungarian Grand Prix hopes took a dramatic twist on Saturday night after F1 title rival Kimi Antonelli was hit with a grid penalty.

Hamilton had initially qualified on the front row behind pole sitter Lando Norris, only to be hit with a three-place grid penalty for impeding the world champion's McLaren team-mate, Oscar Piastri.

However, Antonelli, who had qualified fourth for Mercedes, was then also called to see the stewards acting on behalf of the FIA.

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Hamilton's evening then took a turn for the better as the stewards then also hit Antonelli with a three-place grid penalty for failing to slow down enough for yellow flags during the qualifying session.

More to follow...

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