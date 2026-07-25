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Antonelli and FIA-logo

Lewis Hamilton boost as FIA issue Kimi Antonelli penalty at Hungarian Grand Prix

Antonelli and FIA-logo — Photo: © IMAGO

Lewis Hamilton boost as FIA issue Kimi Antonelli penalty at Hungarian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton's title hopes have been boosted in Budapest

Dan Ripley
Global Editor
Professional F1 journalist and analyst
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Lewis Hamilton's Hungarian Grand Prix hopes took a dramatic twist on Saturday night after F1 title rival Kimi Antonelli was hit with a grid penalty.

Hamilton had initially qualified on the front row behind pole sitter Lando Norris, only to be hit with a three-place grid penalty for impeding the world champion's McLaren team-mate, Oscar Piastri.

However, Antonelli, who had qualified fourth for Mercedes, was then also called to see the stewards acting on behalf of the FIA.

Hamilton's evening then took a turn for the better as the stewards then also hit Antonelli with a three-place grid penalty for failing to slow down enough for yellow flags during the qualifying session.

More to follow...

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F1 Mercedes Kimi Antonelli Hungarian Grand Prix Hungaroring

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