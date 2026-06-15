The luck is not going the way of Nico Hulkenberg at the moment!

A bizarre issue caused Audi F1 driver Nico Hulkenberg to retire from the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix last weekend.

Running up in 10th and looking like he might be able to secure his first ever point as an Audi driver, 38-year-old Hulkenberg pulled into the pits on lap 28, and was not seen again in the race.

It looked like a cut-and-dry mechanical failure, which it was, but for an unheard of reason.

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Hulkenberg's Audi completely switched itself off, after a piece of gravel hit and pressed a safety 'kill switch' on the Audi car, which is designed to completely shut off the engine in the event of an emergency.

Hulkenberg managed to coast around the track without the use of the engine and back into the pits, avoiding the need for a safety car or red flag, but the incident meant that his race was completely over.

The driver ahead of him, Liam Lawson, caused the gravel to fly up, when he dipped a tyre into the gravel at turn 12, and the resulting gravel smashed Hulkenberg's wing mirror and pierced his nosecone, as well as hitting the emergency kill switch.

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Hulkenberg down on his luck

German veteran Hulkennberg is still yet to have scored a point so far in 2026, but was challenging for ninth when the unfortunate incident took place.

He was seemingly taking the positives from the event in his post-race comments, rather than the negatives, however, saying: "It was a very unusual and unfortunate retirement. Liam ran slightly wide ahead of me and put a wheel into the gravel at turn 12, which kicked up a lot of stones. Some of them hit our car and appear to have triggered the emergency safety switch, causing a complete shutdown of the system. Everything switched off instantly and that was the end of our race.

"It's obviously very frustrating because we were in a good position to fight for points. The pace we showed throughout the weekend was convincing and, after yesterday's qualifying, there was a genuine opportunity to come away with a strong result.

"Unfortunately, we leave with nothing to show for it, but this was simply a case of bad luck rather than a performance or reliability issue."

Meanwhile, Audi racing director Allan McNish said: "It was a very frustrating end to what had been a very good weekend for us as a team. Nico’s car shut down after Lawson ran wide and kicked up gravel, which struck the safety fire switch. That triggered an automatic safety function designed to shut the car down in an emergency situation. Nico was able to coast back to the pits, but unfortunately that was the end of his race.

"Gabi had a difficult start and didn't get off the line well. He ended up boxed in a group of cars and was pushed into the gravel where he picked up some damage to his car. From there, he was in recovery mode, fighting his way back through the field and ultimately finishing 11th, just outside the points.

"From the team's perspective, it had been a strong weekend up until the race. It's disappointing that we couldn’t convert the pace we showed into points, but the underlying performance was there. We will take the positives, keep working hard and now turn our focus to the next race in Spielberg."

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