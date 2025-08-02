Christian Horner's F1 return dealt major blow

Christian Horner's F1 exit never felt permanent and a comeback for the sacked boss feels imminent; but one window of opportunity has recently been closed for the former team principal.

Following 20 years of leadership at Red Bull, Horner was dealt a brutal mid-season axe as speculation over Max Verstappen’s future mounted due to the RB21’s decline in performance.

While Horner will serve a period of gardening leave following his Red Bull exit, where he will be unable to sign for a rival F1 team until January 2026, a number of teams have emerged as a prospective second home for Horner.

Due to his close relationship with Alpine chief Flavio Briatore, Horner has been linked to the Enstone-based outfit and discussed as the perfect candidate to lift them out of their current performance woes.

Prior to the Brit’s Red Bull exit, Horner was also named as a potential successor to Fred Vasseur at Ferrari, after the Italian marque’s bosses allegedly made contact with the 51-year-old - rumours that were promptly put to bed.

However, the door now appears firmly shut on a move to the top with Ferrari, with a recent decision dealing a blow to Horner.

Ferrari switch ruled out for Horner

A Ferrari move has been ruled out for Horner

Ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, Ferrari released an official statement on the future of their team principal Vasseur, who has come under much scrutiny in 2025 for the team’s lacklustre performances.

However, Ferrari have maintained faith in Vasseur and retained the Frenchman on a multi-year contract, following public support from drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

This development in Ferrari’s future seemingly rules out a potential switch for Horner in the near future, with the team clearly committed to Vasseur and his vision for the team.

Ferrari’s decision to retain Vasseur also guarantees stability for the coming seasons, rather than disrupting the team’s operations as they develop their 2026 car in line with the all-new regulations.

Even if Ferrari had signed Horner, their chance of success would not be instantaneous, nor guaranteed, with new management and the inevitable changes taking a while to bear championship fruit.

Furthermore, with Hamilton spearheading Ferrari’s progress – prior to Spa he held a number of key meetings with senior team figures and sent around documents detailing major changes – it is unlikely he would welcome Horner into what he hopes will become his team.

As one door shuts on Horner for the immediate future all chance of a F1 return are not lost. However, for the remainder of 2025 the former Red Bull stalwart will have to be content to watch the unfolding F1 action from the sofa and not the pitwall.

