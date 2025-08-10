Christian Horner's dismissal as Red Bull team principal could reportedly lead to a mass exodus of current staff according to a top F1 insider.

Prior to F1's summer shutdown, the Milton Keynes-based outfit received a boost over their future after star driver Max Verstappen finally confirmed he would be remaining with the team for 2026.

Ahead of last weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix, the four-time champion announced that he would be staying with Red Bull in time for the new regulations next season, as per his contract, despite frequent talks of a potential move to Mercedes.

Red Bull's outing in Hungary marked the second round of the championship with Laurent Mekies at the helm, after former team principal Horner had been sacked with immediate effect following the British GP in July.

In his latest edition of 'Green Notebook', F1 journalist Joe Saward assessed the mood at Red Bull in Budapest, alleging that the team were 'worried' about a potential mass exodus of staff who could leave the F1 outfit once Horner makes his official exit.

Saward's post read: "Red Bull seemed to be rather more worried about others departing because of contractual clauses that linked them to Christian Horner. We must remember, of course, that Christian has not left, he has simply been moved from his previous role and he will not be leaving until a settlement is sorted out.

"This will not be the work of a moment because he had a contract for another five years and a eye-watering salary, which is sufficient to have the Austrians with tears streaming down their cheeks. But what seems to be worrying them most of all is if all the people with Horner-linked contracts can suddenly walk away, without needing to do gardening leave."

Laurent Mekies replaced Christian Horner as Red Bull F1 team principal in July

Is Horner still employed by Red Bull?

As Saward mentioned, the 51-year-old former Red Bull boss is technically still on Red Bull's payroll due to his sudden removal from his previous position.

His sacking caught the paddock off guard with many much-loved figures such as Martin Brundle jumping to the Brit's defence over the sheer volume of success he brought to the team during his record-breaking tenure at Red Bull.

Horner joined Red Bull in 2005 when the energy drink giants first took on the challenge of competing in the pinnacle of motorsport, and at the time, was the youngest team principal in the history of the sport.

After two decades at the helm of Red Bull as team principal and CEO, Horner oversaw 287 podiums, 107 poles, 124 race wins and eight drivers' championships and six constructors' title, with the impact he left on the team undeniable.

As a result, it would be no surprise should the former constructors' champions have many employees whose contracts depended on Horner's presence at the team.

Should Red Bull find themselves in a position where those staff start to shop around for contracts with their rivals once Horner has officially left, it would bring a major loss just as the new regulations come into play.

2026 is set to shake up the order of the grid, with drivers and vital team employees all eager to see who will master the new regulations. If Red Bull do have key technical staff who are able to leave and head straight to an F1 rival without gardening leave, the inner workings of the team would be at risk of no longer being a secret.

