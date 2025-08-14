Red Bull 'stuck in mediocrity' as Schumacher casts Mekies doubts
Red Bull 'stuck in mediocrity' as Schumacher casts Mekies doubts
Former F1 star Ralf Schumacher believes Red Bull are 'stuck in mediocrity', as he issued his verdict on the appointment of Laurent Mekies as team principal.
Mekies was promoted from sister team Racing Bulls following the shock dismissal of Christian Horner at the start of July.
That decision came as a result of a dismal 12 months for the Milton Keynes-based outfit, with their struggles enabling the likes of McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes to move ahead in the pecking order.
Horner's sudden departure was seen as the starting point of a new era for the underperforming team.
However, Schumacher insists that while he is happy to see Mekies get the opportunity, there are serious doubts over whether the Frenchman can turn the F1 team's fortunes around any time soon.
"He's bringing back the old Red Bull feeling," Schumacher told Bild. "Approachable, human, open, no more of that power struggle in the background.
"But it'll take two to three years until things really get going again. Currently, the team is stuck in mediocrity."
More trouble ahead for Red Bull?
Red Bull's chances of regaining their constructors' crown are already over despite 10 races still to be played out this year, such is McLaren's dominance over the rest of the field.
Star driver Max Verstappen was able to overcome a mid-season wobble in 2024 to fight back and win his fourth consecutive drivers' championship, but the Dutchman currently trails both Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris by over 80 points in the standings this time around.
His cause hasn't been helped by the lack of support from his team-mate, with Yuki Tsunoda - who replaced Liam Lawson after the opening two races of the year - failing to find any sort of form.
Verstappen has at least finally shut down speculation regarding a potential move to Mercedes in 2026, but it remains to be seen if he will see out his full contract should the Red Bull decline slump carry over into next season.
F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton criticised over recent claims as Christian Horner given x-rated jibe
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton facing impossible Mercedes-Ferrari decision
READ MORE: F1 driver salaries: What stars including Hamilton and Verstappen earn
READ MORE: Horner’s F1 return hits ANOTHER stumbling block
Related
Latest News
Red Bull 'stuck in mediocrity' as Schumacher casts Mekies doubts
- 1 hour ago
How Lewis Hamilton's retirement could work in F1's favour
- 2 hours ago
FIA director exposes F1 teams for 'secretive' 2026 preparations
- 3 hours ago
If F1 teams were Premier League clubs and what links Lewis Hamilton with Manchester United
- Today 10:56
Is Max Verstappen secretly British? Shock verdict delivered on F1 world champion
- Today 09:42
F1 chief delivers grid expansion verdict
- Today 08:56
Most read
Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks
- 28 july
Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict issued by FIA after late Hungarian GP test
- 5 august
Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Belgian Grand Prix
- 28 july
Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Hungarian Grand Prix
- 4 august
FIA confirm DOUBLE McLaren engine change for Belgian Grand Prix
- 26 july
F1 Penalty Points: Max Verstappen race ban looms as FIA issue penalty verdict for Lewis Hamilton incident
- 4 august