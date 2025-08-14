close global

Laurent Mekies, Red Bull, Belgium, 2025

Red Bull 'stuck in mediocrity' as Schumacher casts Mekies doubts

Laurent Mekies, Red Bull, Belgium, 2025

Former F1 star Ralf Schumacher believes Red Bull are 'stuck in mediocrity', as he issued his verdict on the appointment of Laurent Mekies as team principal.

Mekies was promoted from sister team Racing Bulls following the shock dismissal of Christian Horner at the start of July.

That decision came as a result of a dismal 12 months for the Milton Keynes-based outfit, with their struggles enabling the likes of McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes to move ahead in the pecking order.

Horner's sudden departure was seen as the starting point of a new era for the underperforming team.

However, Schumacher insists that while he is happy to see Mekies get the opportunity, there are serious doubts over whether the Frenchman can turn the F1 team's fortunes around any time soon.

"He's bringing back the old Red Bull feeling," Schumacher told Bild. "Approachable, human, open, no more of that power struggle in the background.

"But it'll take two to three years until things really get going again. Currently, the team is stuck in mediocrity."

Max Verstappen and Laurent Mekies face an uphill battle to turn Red Bull's fortunes around

More trouble ahead for Red Bull?

Red Bull's chances of regaining their constructors' crown are already over despite 10 races still to be played out this year, such is McLaren's dominance over the rest of the field.

Star driver Max Verstappen was able to overcome a mid-season wobble in 2024 to fight back and win his fourth consecutive drivers' championship, but the Dutchman currently trails both Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris by over 80 points in the standings this time around.

His cause hasn't been helped by the lack of support from his team-mate, with Yuki Tsunoda - who replaced Liam Lawson after the opening two races of the year - failing to find any sort of form.

Verstappen has at least finally shut down speculation regarding a potential move to Mercedes in 2026, but it remains to be seen if he will see out his full contract should the Red Bull decline slump carry over into next season.

