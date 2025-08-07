Red Bull F1 star summoned to factory during summer break
Red Bull F1 star Yuki Tsunoda has revealed that there is work to do for him at Red Bull's Milton Keynes headquarters, before he can officially head off on his summer break.
Following the Hungarian Grand Prix, F1 is now on its summer break, with no racing action until the very end of this month at the Dutch GP in Zandvoort.
FIA sporting regulations state that all teams must shut down for at least 14 days, with no simulator work, factory work or testing days taking place across the fortnight as to allow all team personnel a proper break.
While some teams may have chosen to get that two-week spell out of the way immediately after the Hungarian GP, others may still be doing work this week before then heading for their 14-day shutdown towards the end of the week.
It seems for Red Bull that the latter is the case, with Tsunoda revealing he is going to be working hard at the factory in order to try and find some answers, before he heads for his holiday.
Speaking after the Hungarian GP, Tsunoda told F1 media: "I am heading straight to the factory tomorrow to go into the [simulator]. We need to investigate where we went wrong and put in some hard work over the summer break so that we don't start the next half of the season how we finished this one.
"It's frustrating but we will stay positive and bounce back stronger."
Tsunoda's nightmare 2025
After putting in two good performances with Racing Bulls at the start of the season, Tsunoda was promoted up into the main Red Bull seat in place of the struggling Liam Lawson, who was demoted back down to Racing Bulls.
Tsunoda started off fairly strongly with Red Bull, picking up a few points here and there, but the Japanese racer is now point-less in the last seven race weekends.
In that time, four-time champion team-mate Max Verstappen has scored 63 points while driving the same car.
Overall since joining Red Bull, Tsunoda's record stands at just seven points from 12 race weekends, and Verstappen has scored 187 of the team's total of 194 points.
These numbers look torrid for Tsunoda, and may explain the reason why he feels he needs to put in some more work before heading on his official summer break, and Red Bull will be desperately trying to improve his performances.
While both championship titles are gone for the Milton Keynes-based outfit, a top-three finish in the constructors' championship is still a possibility if they can get Tsunoda regularly scoring points.
