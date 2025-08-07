F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton change demanded as fans sent into 'comeback announcement' frenzy
The verdict is in from Italian media following Lewis Hamilton's worst weekend in F1 since joining the Scuderia earlier this season.
Perez sends F1 fans into frenzy over 'comeback announcement'
A Sergio Perez social media post has sent his adoring fans wild, with the Mexican driver's next career steps still yet to be unveiled.
Sky Sports stars respond to F1 team 'boycott'
Sky Sports Germany stars Ralf Schumacher and Peter Hardenacke have responded to Aston Martin’s alleged F1 boycott of the broadcaster at the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Alpine issue Colapinto health update after testing crash
Alpine have issued a health update on Franco Colapinto, after he was involved in a testing crash at the Hungaroring.
New Red Bull F1 team principal in Verstappen disagreement
New Red Bull F1 team principal Laurent Mekies has disagreed with comments made by star driver Max Verstappen following the Hungarian Grand Prix.
MotoGP winner suffers horror injuries after crash
MotoGP winner Troy Bayliss has taken to social media to share a graphic update over his injuries following a recent crash.
