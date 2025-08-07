close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Lewis Hamilton, Hungary GP, Ferrari, 2025, Generic

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton change demanded as fans sent into 'comeback announcement' frenzy

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton change demanded as fans sent into 'comeback announcement' frenzy

Lewis Hamilton, Hungary GP, Ferrari, 2025, Generic

The verdict is in from Italian media following Lewis Hamilton's worst weekend in F1 since joining the Scuderia earlier this season.

➡️ READ MORE

Perez sends F1 fans into frenzy over 'comeback announcement'

A Sergio Perez social media post has sent his adoring fans wild, with the Mexican driver's next career steps still yet to be unveiled.

➡️ READ MORE

Sky Sports stars respond to F1 team 'boycott'

Sky Sports Germany stars Ralf Schumacher and Peter Hardenacke have responded to Aston Martin’s alleged F1 boycott of the broadcaster at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Alpine issue Colapinto health update after testing crash

Alpine have issued a health update on Franco Colapinto, after he was involved in a testing crash at the Hungaroring.

➡️ READ MORE

New Red Bull F1 team principal in Verstappen disagreement

New Red Bull F1 team principal Laurent Mekies has disagreed with comments made by star driver Max Verstappen following the Hungarian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

MotoGP winner suffers horror injuries after crash

MotoGP winner Troy Bayliss has taken to social media to share a graphic update over his injuries following a recent crash.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Sergio Perez Aston Martin Alpine Sky Sports
F1 News Today: Marko reveals shock Red Bull rival talks as Verstappen disagreement surfaces
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Marko reveals shock Red Bull rival talks as Verstappen disagreement surfaces

  • Yesterday 16:11
F1 News Today: McLaren tactics questioned at Hungarian GP as disqualification fears emerge
F1 Today

F1 News Today: McLaren tactics questioned at Hungarian GP as disqualification fears emerge

  • August 5, 2025 16:23

Latest News

F1 Today

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton change demanded as fans sent into 'comeback announcement' frenzy

  • 1 hour ago
Racing Superstars

MotoGP winner suffers horror injuries after crash

  • Yesterday 22:55
F1 Social

Sergio Perez sends F1 fans into frenzy over 'comeback announcement'

  • Yesterday 21:57
Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton is talking rubbish over absurd Ferrari sacking claim

  • Yesterday 21:13
Latest F1 News

Italian media demand Lewis Hamilton change with Ferrari 'shake up'

  • Yesterday 20:27
  • 1
F1 News & Gossip

Who needs Verstappen? The F1 champion that can bring Aston Martin 2026 glory

  • Yesterday 19:42
More news

Most read

Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks
200.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks

  • 28 july
 Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict issued by FIA after late Hungarian GP test
150.000+ views

Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict issued by FIA after late Hungarian GP test

  • 5 august
 Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Belgian Grand Prix
100.000+ views

Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Belgian Grand Prix

  • 28 july
 F1 champion confirms season-end departure
100.000+ views

F1 champion confirms season-end departure

  • 18 july
 Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Hungarian Grand Prix
75.000+ views

Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Hungarian Grand Prix

  • 4 august
 F1 News Today: Wolff and Horner partnership plan revealed as Hamilton 'could quit Ferrari' over key personnel change
50.000+ views

F1 News Today: Wolff and Horner partnership plan revealed as Hamilton 'could quit Ferrari' over key personnel change

  • 18 july

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x