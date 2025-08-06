The verdict is in from Italian media following Lewis Hamilton's worst weekend in F1 since joining the Scuderia earlier this season.

At the final round before F1's annual summer shutdown, the seven-time champion was forced to line up P12 on the grid for Sunday's race at the Hungaroring after a devastating Q2 exit.

The British legend's woes were exacerbated by the fact that his team-mate Charles Leclerc managed to put the Ferrari on pole in front of both championship-contending McLarens.

Clearly devastated by the result on Saturday, Hamilton even called for Ferrari to replace him at the team before failing to improve on his P12 starting position in Sunday's grand prix, delivering his worst finish of the campaign.

Leclerc also failed to live up to expectations however, battling with his SF-25 in a race that saw him lose not only the lead but also a podium finish entirely.

Off the back of a weekend to forget for both Ferrari stars, La Gazzetta dello Sport have issued report cards for the Scuderia's line-up, calling for an instant change.

Lewis Hamilton appeared emotionally destroyed in Hungary last weekend

Hamilton losing sight of true self at Ferrari

In the Italian publication's assessment of Hamilton's discouraging result, they rated the 40-year-old's weekend a 5/10, writing: "He started twelfth and finished in the same position.

"He'd never looked so down and demoralised. Considering the SF-25's troubles, he needs to shake things up. Ferrari needs the real Lewis."

In contrast, his Monegasque team-mate was handed a fairly generous rating of 7/10, though La Gazzetta dello Sport did highlight as persistent issue for Leclerc.

"Another pole position without a win. He gave it his all, but the car's collapse after the second pit stop left him with no chance. Half a point deducted for the manoeuvre on Russell, which cost him five seconds."

The overarching verdict? Ferrari must use the summer break to reflect on the damage their current approach is doing to their drivers.

Leclerc and Hamilton were both left visibly dejected after the 14th round of the season and if they want any chance at keeping morale high heading into a fresh start in 2026, a major change is in order.

