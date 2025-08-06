Italian media demand Lewis Hamilton change with Ferrari 'shake up'
Italian media demand Lewis Hamilton change with Ferrari 'shake up'
The verdict is in from Italian media following Lewis Hamilton's worst weekend in F1 since joining the Scuderia earlier this season.
At the final round before F1's annual summer shutdown, the seven-time champion was forced to line up P12 on the grid for Sunday's race at the Hungaroring after a devastating Q2 exit.
The British legend's woes were exacerbated by the fact that his team-mate Charles Leclerc managed to put the Ferrari on pole in front of both championship-contending McLarens.
Clearly devastated by the result on Saturday, Hamilton even called for Ferrari to replace him at the team before failing to improve on his P12 starting position in Sunday's grand prix, delivering his worst finish of the campaign.
Leclerc also failed to live up to expectations however, battling with his SF-25 in a race that saw him lose not only the lead but also a podium finish entirely.
Off the back of a weekend to forget for both Ferrari stars, La Gazzetta dello Sport have issued report cards for the Scuderia's line-up, calling for an instant change.
Hamilton losing sight of true self at Ferrari
In the Italian publication's assessment of Hamilton's discouraging result, they rated the 40-year-old's weekend a 5/10, writing: "He started twelfth and finished in the same position.
"He'd never looked so down and demoralised. Considering the SF-25's troubles, he needs to shake things up. Ferrari needs the real Lewis."
In contrast, his Monegasque team-mate was handed a fairly generous rating of 7/10, though La Gazzetta dello Sport did highlight as persistent issue for Leclerc.
"Another pole position without a win. He gave it his all, but the car's collapse after the second pit stop left him with no chance. Half a point deducted for the manoeuvre on Russell, which cost him five seconds."
The overarching verdict? Ferrari must use the summer break to reflect on the damage their current approach is doing to their drivers.
Leclerc and Hamilton were both left visibly dejected after the 14th round of the season and if they want any chance at keeping morale high heading into a fresh start in 2026, a major change is in order.
F1 HEADLINES: Marko reveals shock Red Bull rival talks as Verstappen disagreement surfaces
READ MORE: Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict issued by FIA after late Hungarian GP test
READ MORE: F1 world champions: Full list from Farina to four-time King Verstappen
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Sergio Perez sends F1 fans into frenzy over 'comeback announcement'
- 21 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton is talking rubbish over absurd Ferrari sacking claim
- 1 hour ago
Italian media demand Lewis Hamilton change with Ferrari 'shake up'
- 1 hour ago
Who needs Verstappen? The F1 champion that can bring Aston Martin 2026 glory
- 2 hours ago
Christian Horner pays 'amazing' tribute to Geri Halliwell on special occasion
- 3 hours ago
Sky Sports stars respond to F1 team 'boycott'
- Today 17:54
Most read
Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks
- 28 july
Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Belgian Grand Prix
- 28 july
F1 champion confirms season-end departure
- 18 july
Cadillac boss confirms Daniel Ricciardo decision on F1 retirement U-turn
- 17 july
Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict issued by FIA after late Hungarian GP test
- Yesterday 19:27
Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Hungarian Grand Prix
- 4 august