F1 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

Here is the official F1 starting grid for the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix which takes place TODAY (Sunday, August 3).

A Ferrari starts a grand prix on pole for the first time in 2025, after Charles Leclerc produced a stunning lap to triumph over the two McLarens in qualifying.

Oscar Piastri managed to outpace team-mate Lando Norris for second place on the grid, while the Brit will lineup alongside his compatriot George Russell on the second row of the grid.

Max Verstappen will start the Hungarian GP in eighth place, behind Fernando Alonso, Lance Stroll and Gabriel Bortoleto who all enjoyed a spectacular qualifying session on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton and Kimi Antonelli will once again start a grand prix outside of the top 10 with their Q2 exit ensuring a grid slot of P12 and P15 respectively.

Here is the final starting grid for the Hungarian GP!

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2025 starting grid

Position Driver Team 1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 2 Oscar Piastri McLaren 3 Lando Norris McLaren 4 George Russell Mercedes 5 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 6 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 7 Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber 8 Max Verstappen Red Bull 9 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 10 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls 11 Ollie Bearman Haas 12 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 13 Carlos Sainz Williams 14 Franco Colapinto Alpine 15 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 16 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull 17 Pierre Gasly Alpine 18 Esteban Ocon Haas 19 Nico Hulkenberg Sauber 20 Alex Albon Williams

What time is the Hungarian GP on?

The Hungarian GP gets underway today at 3pm local time (CEST). Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:

Location Time Local time (CEST) 3:00 PM Sunday British Summer Time (BST) 2:00 PM Sunday USA (EDT) 9:00 AM Sunday USA (CDT) 8:00 AM Sunday USA (PDT) 6:00 AM Sunday Australia (AEST) 11:00PM Sunday Australia (AWST) 9:00 PM Sunday Australia (ACST) 10:30 PM Sunday Mexico (CST) 7:00 AM Sunday Japan (JST) 10:00 PM Sunday South Africa (SAST) 3:00 PM Sunday Egypt (EEST) 4:00 PM Sunday China (CST) 9:00 PM Sunday India (IST) 6:30 PM Sunday Brazil (BRT) 10:00 AM Sunday Singapore (SGT) 9:00 PM Sunday Turkey (EEST) 4:00 PM Sunday Saudi Arabia (AST) 4:00 PM Sunday United Arab Emirates (GST) 5:00 PM Sunday

How to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN F1, Mediaset Canada CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ *Belgium RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports *Luxembourg RTL.Zwee Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS **Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel, RTBF Auvio) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports *Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

*F1 fans can watch the Hungarian Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL Zwee).

**For the race weekend in Budapest, RTBF Auvio is showing full live weekend coverage of every session including Friday and Saturday's practice.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen in controversial incident at Hungarian GP as Hamilton left FUMING after qualifying

QUALIFYING RESULTS: McLaren BEATEN for shock pole as Hamilton FUMES at early exit

READ MORE: Hamilton advocates for his own SACKING from Ferrari

READ MORE: F1 drivers height: How tall are Hamilton, Verstappen and Tsunoda

Related