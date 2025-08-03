close global

Charles Leclerc, Oscar Piastri, Ferrari, McLaren, Red Bull, 2025

F1 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

Here is the official F1 starting grid for the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix which takes place TODAY (Sunday, August 3).

A Ferrari starts a grand prix on pole for the first time in 2025, after Charles Leclerc produced a stunning lap to triumph over the two McLarens in qualifying.

Oscar Piastri managed to outpace team-mate Lando Norris for second place on the grid, while the Brit will lineup alongside his compatriot George Russell on the second row of the grid.

Max Verstappen will start the Hungarian GP in eighth place, behind Fernando Alonso, Lance Stroll and Gabriel Bortoleto who all enjoyed a spectacular qualifying session on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton and Kimi Antonelli will once again start a grand prix outside of the top 10 with their Q2 exit ensuring a grid slot of P12 and P15 respectively.

Here is the final starting grid for the Hungarian GP!

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2025 starting grid

Position Driver Team
1Charles LeclercFerrari
2Oscar PiastriMcLaren
3Lando NorrisMcLaren
4George RussellMercedes
5Fernando AlonsoAston Martin
6Lance StrollAston Martin
7Gabriel BortoletoSauber
8Max VerstappenRed Bull
9Liam LawsonRacing Bulls
10Isack HadjarRacing Bulls
11Ollie BearmanHaas
12Lewis HamiltonFerrari
13Carlos SainzWilliams
14Franco ColapintoAlpine
15Kimi AntonelliMercedes
16Yuki TsunodaRed Bull
17Pierre GaslyAlpine
18Esteban OconHaas
19Nico HulkenbergSauber
20Alex AlbonWilliams

What time is the Hungarian GP on?

The Hungarian GP gets underway today at 3pm local time (CEST). Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:

Location Time
Local time (CEST)3:00 PM Sunday
British Summer Time (BST)2:00 PM Sunday
USA (EDT)9:00 AM Sunday
USA (CDT)8:00 AM Sunday
USA (PDT)6:00 AM Sunday
Australia (AEST)11:00PM Sunday
Australia (AWST)9:00 PM Sunday
Australia (ACST)10:30 PM Sunday
Mexico (CST)7:00 AM Sunday
Japan (JST)10:00 PM Sunday
South Africa (SAST)3:00 PM Sunday
Egypt (EEST)4:00 PM Sunday
China (CST)9:00 PM Sunday
India (IST)6:30 PM Sunday
Brazil (BRT)10:00 AM Sunday
Singapore (SGT)9:00 PM Sunday
Turkey (EEST)4:00 PM Sunday
Saudi Arabia (AST)4:00 PM Sunday
United Arab Emirates (GST)5:00 PM Sunday

How to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1, Mediaset
CanadaCTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
*BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
*LuxembourgRTL.Zwee
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
**HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel, RTBF Auvio)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
*AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

*F1 fans can watch the Hungarian Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL Zwee).

**For the race weekend in Budapest, RTBF Auvio is showing full live weekend coverage of every session including Friday and Saturday's practice.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

F1 Standings

