F1 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
F1 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
Here is the official F1 starting grid for the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix which takes place TODAY (Sunday, August 3).
A Ferrari starts a grand prix on pole for the first time in 2025, after Charles Leclerc produced a stunning lap to triumph over the two McLarens in qualifying.
Oscar Piastri managed to outpace team-mate Lando Norris for second place on the grid, while the Brit will lineup alongside his compatriot George Russell on the second row of the grid.
Max Verstappen will start the Hungarian GP in eighth place, behind Fernando Alonso, Lance Stroll and Gabriel Bortoleto who all enjoyed a spectacular qualifying session on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton and Kimi Antonelli will once again start a grand prix outside of the top 10 with their Q2 exit ensuring a grid slot of P12 and P15 respectively.
Here is the final starting grid for the Hungarian GP!
F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2025 starting grid
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|3
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|5
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|6
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|7
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|8
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|9
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|10
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|11
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|12
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|13
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|14
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|15
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|16
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|17
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|19
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|20
|Alex Albon
|Williams
What time is the Hungarian GP on?
The Hungarian GP gets underway today at 3pm local time (CEST). Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CEST)
|3:00 PM Sunday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|2:00 PM Sunday
|USA (EDT)
|9:00 AM Sunday
|USA (CDT)
|8:00 AM Sunday
|USA (PDT)
|6:00 AM Sunday
|Australia (AEST)
|11:00PM Sunday
|Australia (AWST)
|9:00 PM Sunday
|Australia (ACST)
|10:30 PM Sunday
|Mexico (CST)
|7:00 AM Sunday
|Japan (JST)
|10:00 PM Sunday
|South Africa (SAST)
|3:00 PM Sunday
|Egypt (EEST)
|4:00 PM Sunday
|China (CST)
|9:00 PM Sunday
|India (IST)
|6:30 PM Sunday
|Brazil (BRT)
|10:00 AM Sunday
|Singapore (SGT)
|9:00 PM Sunday
|Turkey (EEST)
|4:00 PM Sunday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|4:00 PM Sunday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|5:00 PM Sunday
How to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1, Mediaset
|Canada
|CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|*Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|*Luxembourg
|RTL.Zwee
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|**Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel, RTBF Auvio)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|*Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
*F1 fans can watch the Hungarian Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL Zwee).
**For the race weekend in Budapest, RTBF Auvio is showing full live weekend coverage of every session including Friday and Saturday's practice.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen in controversial incident at Hungarian GP as Hamilton left FUMING after qualifying
QUALIFYING RESULTS: McLaren BEATEN for shock pole as Hamilton FUMES at early exit
READ MORE: Hamilton advocates for his own SACKING from Ferrari
READ MORE: F1 drivers height: How tall are Hamilton, Verstappen and Tsunoda
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Race Today: Hungarian Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
- 21 minutes ago
F1 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Horner dealt F1 return blow as 'private' Ferrari conversations revealed
- 2 hours ago
Stewards issue huge time penalty after driver HITS scrutineer
- Yesterday 22:57
Lewis Hamilton expecting tears as Ferrari star gives emotional interview at Hungarian GP
- Yesterday 21:57
Christian Horner's F1 return dealt major blow
- Yesterday 20:57
Most read
Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren
- 14 july
Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks
- 28 july
Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Belgian Grand Prix
- 28 july
F1 champion confirms season-end departure
- 18 july
Cadillac boss confirms Daniel Ricciardo decision on F1 retirement U-turn
- 17 july
F1 News Today: Toto Wolff reveals driver regret as George Russell Aston Martin verdict issued
- 14 july