F1 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest from Budapest

In the last round before the official F1 summer break, the Hungaroring returns in Budapest for the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Oscar Piastri strengthened his championship lead last time out in Belgium, after he secured the victory with an early overtake on team-mate Lando Norris.

The Australian driver now has a 16-point advantage at the top of the standings, as he returns to the scene of his first grand prix win at the Hungaroring.

Following a fourth place finish at Spa, Max Verstappen has slipped further behind in the championship and is now 81 points away from title leader Piastri.

The Belgian GP was delayed by over an hour on Sunday due to wet weather and poor visibility on track; but will we see similar conditions in Budapest this weekend?

F1 returns to Budapest

F1 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday, August 1 - FP1 & FP2

The first practice session of the day gets underway at 1:30pm local time (CEST) under pleasant conditions with sunshine and a gentle breeze from the west.

There is zero per cent chance of rain and temperatures sit at 26 degrees Celsius, ideal conditions for rookie drivers such as Paul Aron to get to grips with F1 machinery in FP1.

The on track action will return at 5pm local time (CEST) for FP2, where conditions remain favourable for the drivers.

Sunshine and a gentle breeze will continue to tickle the circuit, with temperatures reaching 27 degrees Celsius.

The likelihood of rain increases slightly, but it still remains low with a 15 per cent chance of precipitation.

Saturday, August 2 - FP3 & Qualifying

The threat of rain increases on Saturday at the Hungaroring, particularly for the all-important qualifying session.

F1's final practice session of the weekend starts at 12:30pm local time (CEST), where there is only a low 17 per cent chance of rain.

Sunshine is expected as light winds reach the track from the south west, and temperatures will reach 26 degrees Celsius.

Rain clouds will assemble in the sky for qualifying at 4pm, with light rain showers expected and a 43 per cent chance of precipitation forecast.

Temperatures remain high at 27 degrees Celsius, as wind speeds increase slightly with a gentle breeze entering the circuit from the west.

Sunday, August 3 - Race

Sunday and race day at the Hungarian GP is forecast to be the brightest of them all, with lights out at 3pm local time (CEST).

Sunshine will bake the track all morning as the clouds dissipate and make way for the heat, with temperatures of 25 degrees Celsius forecast for the race start.

A hot track with little cloud cover or rain to cool it down could cause extra wear on the tyres, in what will be a consistently warm F1 weekend.

The chance of rain hovers at 15 per cent throughout the entire grand prix distance, and wind speeds once again remain low.

Make sure to check back to this page throughout the week for the latest updates!

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen vents Spa frustration as Hamilton consoles tearful rival

READ MORE: Marko confirms the real reason why Red Bull sacked Horner

READ MORE: Inside Hamilton's staggering $450M net worth: Ferrari salary, real estate value & more

F1 RESULTS: Norris blows title chance as Hamilton shocks in amazing comeback

Related