McLaren stars bring drama as F1 Belgian Grand Prix hit by INSTANT Safety Car
McLaren stars bring drama as F1 Belgian Grand Prix hit by INSTANT Safety Car
McLaren stars Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri provided early drama at the Belgian Grand Prix as the F1 grid were forced to follow the safety car on the race start.
Following an hour long delay due to the wet weather and poor visibility, the Belgian GP finally got underway with the first four laps raced behind the safety car.
Piastri snatched the lead off Norris before the McLarens even made it into the Les Combes chicane, and the Australian driver rapidly extended his lead before the end of the fifth lap.
However, Norris reported a battery issue in his McLaren, which explained why Piastri managed to build a second in front of his team-mate.
Piastri gains early Belgian GP lead
Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc found himself under pressure from Max Verstappen in the early stages of the Belgian GP, who was on the hunt for a podium place.
By lap eight, Leclerc complained of oversteer on his Ferrari, while his team-mate Lewis Hamilton charged up the grid after a pitlane start.
The seven-time world champion proved his wet weather mastery as he quickly dispatched the likes of Carlos Sainz, Franco Colapinto and Nico Hulkenberg, with the track rapidly drying.
As the 10th lap of the grand prix approached questions over switching to slick tyres emerged, with the threat of rain dissipating for the time being.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen ‘STAYING’ at Red Bull as star denies Mercedes contract conspiracy
READ MORE: FIA confirm DOUBLE McLaren engine change for Belgian Grand Prix
READ MORE: FIA announce Lewis Hamilton PENALTY at Belgian Grand Prix
READ MORE: F1 drivers height: How tall are Hamilton, Verstappen and Tsunoda
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Lewis Hamilton 'consoles teary-eyed' F1 star after Belgian Grand Prix nightmare
- 58 minutes ago
'If this was your first F1 race we APOLOGISE' - Belgian Grand Prix Hot Takes
- 2 hours ago
F1 Results Today: Norris blows title chance as Hamilton shocks in amazing comeback
- 2 hours ago
FIA confirm McLaren youngster penalty in Belgium as race winner changes TWICE
- 3 hours ago
McLaren stars bring drama as F1 Belgian Grand Prix hit by INSTANT Safety Car
- Today 16:42
F1 2025 Belgian Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest from Spa today as chaotic conditions cause carnage
- Today 16:16
Most read
F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver
- 13 july
Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren
- 14 july
Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit
- 12 july
F1 2025 Standings: Lewis Hamilton gets Ferrari boost as team promoted THREE places after Silverstone heroics
- 7 july
F1 champion confirms season-end departure
- 18 july
Marko declares Max Verstappen Red Bull period OVER
- 10 july