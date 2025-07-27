McLaren stars Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri provided early drama at the Belgian Grand Prix as the F1 grid were forced to follow the safety car on the race start.

Following an hour long delay due to the wet weather and poor visibility, the Belgian GP finally got underway with the first four laps raced behind the safety car.

Piastri snatched the lead off Norris before the McLarens even made it into the Les Combes chicane, and the Australian driver rapidly extended his lead before the end of the fifth lap.

However, Norris reported a battery issue in his McLaren, which explained why Piastri managed to build a second in front of his team-mate.

Piastri gains early Belgian GP lead

Piastri lead the Belgian GP

Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc found himself under pressure from Max Verstappen in the early stages of the Belgian GP, who was on the hunt for a podium place.

By lap eight, Leclerc complained of oversteer on his Ferrari, while his team-mate Lewis Hamilton charged up the grid after a pitlane start.

The seven-time world champion proved his wet weather mastery as he quickly dispatched the likes of Carlos Sainz, Franco Colapinto and Nico Hulkenberg, with the track rapidly drying.

As the 10th lap of the grand prix approached questions over switching to slick tyres emerged, with the threat of rain dissipating for the time being.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen ‘STAYING’ at Red Bull as star denies Mercedes contract conspiracy

READ MORE: FIA confirm DOUBLE McLaren engine change for Belgian Grand Prix

READ MORE: FIA announce Lewis Hamilton PENALTY at Belgian Grand Prix

READ MORE: F1 drivers height: How tall are Hamilton, Verstappen and Tsunoda

Related