Everybody's favourite Sky Sports F1 pundit, Ted Kravitz, is expected to return to his pitlane duties at this weekend's Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

The pundit and presenter, best known for his iconic post-session feature 'Ted's Notebook', was unexpectedly absent from last week's Monaco Grand Prix.

During FP1 on the Friday, David Croft in commentary signalled down to the pitlane, but instead of talking to Kravitz, was met with Bernie Collins.

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Croft then revealed: "No Ted Kravitz for us this weekend, Ted, we miss you loads. Bernie Collins, we are so glad you could deputise.”

GPFans later learnt that Kravitz was unwell and therefore unable to attend the Monaco Grand Prix; but it is now understood that the Sky pundit will be back for the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix this weekend.

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Kravitz in, Crofty out

Like ships passing in the night, as one familiar face returns in Kravitz, another from the Sky Sports team departs from the weekend - well... a familiar voice anyway.

This time it's Crofty who will be absent from the Sky Sports team in Barcelona, where he reliably informed all who were listening in Monaco that he would be heading to the Download Festival.

Speaking during FP2 on Friday in Monaco, Croft told his colleague Bernie Collins that: “I checked the weather forecast before you came up here and went: ‘Blimey, it’s going to rain tomorrow! This could be interesting!’

“Ant [Davidson, co-commentator] got all excited… and then I realised I’ve been checking the weather forecast for the Download Festival next weekend to know if I need to bring my wellies or not."

It is understood that Croft will be replaced by BBC 5Live commentator Harry Benjamin, as has been the case since 2024.

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