Who is Harry Benjamin? The Sky F1 presenter stepping up for David Croft in select 2024 races

Sky Sports F1 has shaken things up as David Croft steps aside for select races in 2024.

For the first time in over a decade, Sky Sports F1's commentary box will sound a little different. Croft, the channel's lead commentator since 2012, will be taking a break from the microphone for three races this year, starting with this weekend's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

However, his absence isn't cause for concern. The veteran commentator sees this as a chance to recharge and maintain his energy throughout the record-breaking 24-race season.

Croft acknowledged personal commitments including his upcoming wedding, and he also sees it as an opportunity to gain a fresh perspective by watching races from a fan's viewpoint at home.

Filling the void will be British presenter and commentator Harry Benjamin, a name that is becoming increasingly familiar to motorsport fans.

Who is Harry Benjamin?

Benjamin's career in broadcasting began at a young age, with a motorsport blog sparking his passion for the world of racing.

Early on, he hosted shows on Hits Radio, served as Magic Radio's Red Carpet reporter, and even joined the Absolute Breakfast Show team with Dave Berry as a producer whilst still at university.

However, Benjamin's foray into the F1 broadcasting scene came in 2021, when he joined F1TV and took on the lead commentator role for Formula 2, Formula 3, as well as the Porsche Supercup.

In 2023, the British presenter took a significant leap forward, becoming the voice of F1 on BBC radio. Simultaneously, he joined Sky Sports F1, leading the inaugural F1 Juniors broadcast, and he also lent his voice to the groundbreaking F1 Academy - the all-female racing series.

David Croft has become a staple of Sky's F1 coverage

Furthermore, Benjamin tackled commentary for various championships including British GT, eSkootr, and Touring Cars.

His voice also lends itself well to commercials and documentaries, having worked with brands like Age UK, Lamborghini, and Arsenal FC.

In addition, he hosted live events for the likes of Ferrari, Porsche, Silverstone, and the FIA, and joined the cast of the hit Netflix series 'Drive to Survive' as a commentator in season 6.

This multi-talented broadcaster even runs his own podcast network, MotorMouth Media, and has dipped his toes into other sports like golf, table tennis, and MotoGP.

Now, armed with this impressive experience, Benjamin is set to take centre stage in the Sky Sports F1 commentary box for the upcoming races in Imola, Austria, and Azerbaijan.

