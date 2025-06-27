F1 News Today: Hamilton heading for Austrian GP shock as star claims team FAILING to protect him

Lewis Hamilton will head to Austria this weekend hoping to try and avoid a shocking unwanted record, as his start to life at Ferrari prepares to hit new lows.

Sergio Perez takes aim at Red Bull as axed F1 star lets loose against former team

Sergio Perez has spoken out about his Red Bull exit in 2024, with the former F1 star claiming the team failed to 'protect' him.

Max Verstappen set for biggest F1 advantage yet at Austrian GP

Max Verstappen could launch his championship challenge back into full swing this Sunday at the Austrian Grand Prix, with the help of his loyal fanbase, the ‘Orange Army’.

McLaren have 'decided' No 1 driver for F1 title push

McLaren have already made their decision on which of their two championship-contending drivers will be given priority for the remainder of the season, according to one respected F1 pundit.

Mercedes star George Russell backs new penalty guidelines as FIA takes action ahead of Austrian GP

Mercedes star and GPDA director George Russell has backed the FIA’s publication of the stewards' penalty guidelines ahead of this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix.

FIA issue mandatory tyre ruling for all teams at Austrian Grand Prix

The FIA have confirmed a mandatory tyre change for all 10 F1 teams at this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix, with a different compound selection for the action in Spielberg.

