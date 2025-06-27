F1 News Today: Hamilton heading for Austrian GP shock as star claims team FAILING to protect him
F1 News Today: Hamilton heading for Austrian GP shock as star claims team FAILING to protect him
Lewis Hamilton will head to Austria this weekend hoping to try and avoid a shocking unwanted record, as his start to life at Ferrari prepares to hit new lows.
➡️ READ MORE
Sergio Perez takes aim at Red Bull as axed F1 star lets loose against former team
Sergio Perez has spoken out about his Red Bull exit in 2024, with the former F1 star claiming the team failed to 'protect' him.
➡️ READ MORE
Max Verstappen set for biggest F1 advantage yet at Austrian GP
Max Verstappen could launch his championship challenge back into full swing this Sunday at the Austrian Grand Prix, with the help of his loyal fanbase, the ‘Orange Army’.
➡️ READ MORE
McLaren have 'decided' No 1 driver for F1 title push
McLaren have already made their decision on which of their two championship-contending drivers will be given priority for the remainder of the season, according to one respected F1 pundit.
➡️ READ MORE
Mercedes star George Russell backs new penalty guidelines as FIA takes action ahead of Austrian GP
Mercedes star and GPDA director George Russell has backed the FIA’s publication of the stewards' penalty guidelines ahead of this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
FIA issue mandatory tyre ruling for all teams at Austrian Grand Prix
The FIA have confirmed a mandatory tyre change for all 10 F1 teams at this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix, with a different compound selection for the action in Spielberg.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
McLaren confirm Austria Grand Prix plan that Verstappen has described as 'nonsense'
- 37 minutes ago
F1 star ‘out of contract’ after Austrian GP as brutal mid-season axe looms
- 1 hour ago
Verstappen teases Vettel offer as Red Bull replacement talks confirmed
- 2 hours ago
McLaren F1 star Lando Norris in FIA summons at Austrian Grand Prix
- 3 hours ago
Toto Wolff in Lewis Hamilton disagreement as Mercedes chief responds to Ferrari criticism
- Today 08:43
F1 News Today: Hamilton heading for Austrian GP shock as star claims team FAILING to protect him
- Today 07:57
Most read
FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix
- 12 june
FIA announce George Russell punishment verdict at Canadian Grand Prix
- 14 june
FIA announce harsh McLaren penalty verdict after Oscar Piastri incident at Canadian GP
- 14 june
Mercedes F1 star hit by FIA deleted lap ruling after Canadian Grand Prix
- 16 june
FIA confirm 70-PLACE grid penalty ruling at Canadian Grand Prix
- 15 june
F1 team announce famous RETURN after 39 years
- 19 june