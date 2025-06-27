close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Lewis Hamilton

F1 News Today: Hamilton heading for Austrian GP shock as star claims team FAILING to protect him

F1 News Today: Hamilton heading for Austrian GP shock as star claims team FAILING to protect him

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton will head to Austria this weekend hoping to try and avoid a shocking unwanted record, as his start to life at Ferrari prepares to hit new lows.

➡️ READ MORE

Sergio Perez takes aim at Red Bull as axed F1 star lets loose against former team

Sergio Perez has spoken out about his Red Bull exit in 2024, with the former F1 star claiming the team failed to 'protect' him.

➡️ READ MORE

Max Verstappen set for biggest F1 advantage yet at Austrian GP

Max Verstappen could launch his championship challenge back into full swing this Sunday at the Austrian Grand Prix, with the help of his loyal fanbase, the ‘Orange Army’.

➡️ READ MORE

McLaren have 'decided' No 1 driver for F1 title push

McLaren have already made their decision on which of their two championship-contending drivers will be given priority for the remainder of the season, according to one respected F1 pundit.

➡️ READ MORE

Mercedes star George Russell backs new penalty guidelines as FIA takes action ahead of Austrian GP

Mercedes star and GPDA director George Russell has backed the FIA’s publication of the stewards' penalty guidelines ahead of this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA issue mandatory tyre ruling for all teams at Austrian Grand Prix

The FIA have confirmed a mandatory tyre change for all 10 F1 teams at this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix, with a different compound selection for the action in Spielberg.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

F1 News Today: Red Bull reveal Max Verstappen replacement plans as FIA confirm late inspection ruling
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Red Bull reveal Max Verstappen replacement plans as FIA confirm late inspection ruling

  • Yesterday 15:57
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen switch discussed as Aston Martin confirm new driver
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen switch discussed as Aston Martin confirm new driver

  • June 25, 2025 16:16

Latest News

Latest F1 News

McLaren confirm Austria Grand Prix plan that Verstappen has described as 'nonsense'

  • 37 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip

F1 star ‘out of contract’ after Austrian GP as brutal mid-season axe looms

  • 1 hour ago
Red Bull

Verstappen teases Vettel offer as Red Bull replacement talks confirmed

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

McLaren F1 star Lando Norris in FIA summons at Austrian Grand Prix

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Toto Wolff in Lewis Hamilton disagreement as Mercedes chief responds to Ferrari criticism

  • Today 08:43
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton heading for Austrian GP shock as star claims team FAILING to protect him

  • Today 07:57
More news

Most read

FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix
300.000+ views

FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix

  • 12 june
 FIA announce George Russell punishment verdict at Canadian Grand Prix
200.000+ views

FIA announce George Russell punishment verdict at Canadian Grand Prix

  • 14 june
 FIA announce harsh McLaren penalty verdict after Oscar Piastri incident at Canadian GP
150.000+ views

FIA announce harsh McLaren penalty verdict after Oscar Piastri incident at Canadian GP

  • 14 june
 Mercedes F1 star hit by FIA deleted lap ruling after Canadian Grand Prix
150.000+ views

Mercedes F1 star hit by FIA deleted lap ruling after Canadian Grand Prix

  • 16 june
 FIA confirm 70-PLACE grid penalty ruling at Canadian Grand Prix
75.000+ views

FIA confirm 70-PLACE grid penalty ruling at Canadian Grand Prix

  • 15 june
 F1 team announce famous RETURN after 39 years
75.000+ views

F1 team announce famous RETURN after 39 years

  • 19 june

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x