Max Verstappen set for biggest F1 advantage yet at Austrian GP

Max Verstappen could launch his championship challenge back into full swing this Sunday at the Austrian Grand Prix, with the help of his loyal fanbase the ‘Orange Army’.

Since Verstappen’s meteoric rise in the sport back in 2016, the crowd has increasingly filled with fans clad in Dutch orange, and his fanbase are at their most vocal in Austria and the Netherlands.

The Austrian GP is not just Red Bull's home race, but has also become a second home to the Orange Army and their smoky flares over the past few years.

Their support will also be a welcome addition to Verstappen who achieved his last race win in Imola, and will be hoping the crowd in Spielberg this weekend can give him an extra boost, with the champion admitting in 2019 the importance of his fanbase.

“It's always great to see and always brings a smile on my face while driving. So, hopefully I can give them a good result on Sunday!” he said to the media, when asked about his support in Austria.

Can Verstappen return to glory at the Austrian GP?

Verstappen will race in front of a home crowd in Austria

Naturally, support for Verstappen will also lend itself to booing and disapproval towards his rivals, and no driver will be more of a target than Mercedes star George Russell.

Verstappen and Russell’s on track rivalry has been one of the major talking points of the 2025 season, after the Dutchman purposefully ran into his Mercedes in Spain.

The pair proved in Canada that the incident was firmly behind them, and even managed to emerge unscathed in their on track battle into Turn 1 during the grand prix.

However, the Orange Army will remain firmly on Verstappen’s side and may make themselves heard if Russell and Mercedes are competitive again in Austria, with the Brit hungry for the back-to-back race wins after his last victory in Canada.

The 27-year-old also has form for winning in the Austria, with Russell snatching the victory in Spielberg last year when Verstappen collided with Lando Norris in the hunt for the lead of the race.

For neutrals a renewed battle between Russell and Verstappen in Austria could be box office gold and with the support of his Orange Army behind him, the four-time world champion could gain an extra advantage in the fight.

