close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Christian Horner and Max Verstappen in Spain

F1 News Today: Red Bull reveal Max Verstappen replacement plans as major talks take place

F1 News Today: Red Bull reveal Max Verstappen replacement plans as major talks take place

Christian Horner and Max Verstappen in Spain

Helmut Marko has revealed Red Bulls plans in the event that star driver Max Verstappen is hit with an F1 race ban.

➡️ READ MORE

Apple and F1 'in talks' over seismic broadcasting change

Apple and F1 have reportedly opened talks regarding a potentially massive change to broadcasting within the sport.

➡️ READ MORE

The uncomfortable truth about the F1 movie

The F1 Movie is finally out! Hurrah! However, I’m not celebrating for the reasons you think I am.

➡️ READ MORE

Sergio Perez drops Red Bull bombshell in stunning second driver claim

Axed F1 star Sergio Perez has made a stunning revelation whilst reflecting on the ill-fated end to his Red Bull career.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull set for driver swap at upcoming race

Red Bull are gearing up to swap out one of their drivers for part of next month's F1 British Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Carlos Sainz Sr issues official statement over FIA presidency bid

Carlos Sainz Sr has officially announced that he is not running against Mohammed Ben Sulayem to become FIA president.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen F1 Helmut Marko British Grand Prix Apple
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen switch discussed as Aston Martin confirm new driver
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen switch discussed as Aston Martin confirm new driver

  • Yesterday 16:16
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton stunned by surprise as Ferrari make Austria driver change
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton stunned by surprise as Ferrari make Austria driver change

  • June 24, 2025 16:55

Latest News

F1 News & Gossip

Sergio Perez takes aim at Red Bull as axed F1 star lets loose against former team

  • 14 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

F1 Austrian Grand Prix: THREE teams handed FIA ruling over late inspection

  • 59 minutes ago
Austrian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen set for biggest F1 advantage yet at Austrian GP

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Red Bull reveal Max Verstappen replacement plans as major talks take place

  • 3 hours ago
Ferrari

Stunning £220,000 Ferrari that Jeremy Clarkson 'FAILED a driving test' in goes on auction

  • Yesterday 22:56
Latest F1 News

Apple and F1 'in talks' over seismic broadcasting change

  • Yesterday 22:12
More news

Most read

FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix
300.000+ views

FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix

  • 12 june
 FIA announce George Russell punishment verdict at Canadian Grand Prix
200.000+ views

FIA announce George Russell punishment verdict at Canadian Grand Prix

  • 14 june
 FIA announce harsh McLaren penalty verdict after Oscar Piastri incident at Canadian GP
150.000+ views

FIA announce harsh McLaren penalty verdict after Oscar Piastri incident at Canadian GP

  • 14 june
 Mercedes F1 star hit by FIA deleted lap ruling after Canadian Grand Prix
150.000+ views

Mercedes F1 star hit by FIA deleted lap ruling after Canadian Grand Prix

  • 16 june
 Red Bull plans confirmed for Max Verstappen ban as Daniel Ricciardo verdict delivered
100.000+ views

Red Bull plans confirmed for Max Verstappen ban as Daniel Ricciardo verdict delivered

  • 6 june
 FIA confirm 70-PLACE grid penalty ruling at Canadian Grand Prix
75.000+ views

FIA confirm 70-PLACE grid penalty ruling at Canadian Grand Prix

  • 15 june

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x