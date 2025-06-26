F1 News Today: Red Bull reveal Max Verstappen replacement plans as major talks take place

Helmut Marko has revealed Red Bulls plans in the event that star driver Max Verstappen is hit with an F1 race ban.

➡️ READ MORE

Apple and F1 'in talks' over seismic broadcasting change

Apple and F1 have reportedly opened talks regarding a potentially massive change to broadcasting within the sport.

➡️ READ MORE

The uncomfortable truth about the F1 movie

The F1 Movie is finally out! Hurrah! However, I’m not celebrating for the reasons you think I am.

➡️ READ MORE

Sergio Perez drops Red Bull bombshell in stunning second driver claim

Axed F1 star Sergio Perez has made a stunning revelation whilst reflecting on the ill-fated end to his Red Bull career.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull set for driver swap at upcoming race

Red Bull are gearing up to swap out one of their drivers for part of next month's F1 British Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Carlos Sainz Sr issues official statement over FIA presidency bid

Carlos Sainz Sr has officially announced that he is not running against Mohammed Ben Sulayem to become FIA president.

➡️ READ MORE

Related