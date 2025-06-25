Carlos Sainz Sr issues official statement over FIA presidency bid

Carlos Sainz Sr has officially announced that he is not running against Mohammed Ben Sulayem to become FIA president.

One of the main talking points in the F1 paddock in recent weeks had been whether or not the father of Williams star Carlos Sainz would go up against Ben Sulayem in the election later this year.

However, the two-time World Rally Championship champion has taken himself out of the running in an official statement he shared on social media.

"Hi everyone, this message is to publicly confirm that I have finally decided not to run for the presidency of the FIA in this year's election," he wrote.

"I have worked hard these past months to understand in depth the situation at the FIA and the demands and complexities that come with such an important project.

"After a thoughtful reflection, I have come to the conclusion that the present circumstances are not ideal to set the grounds for my candidacy.

"Furthermore, I have realised that properly running for President would notably compromise my preparation for the Dakar and I do not wish to weaken my commitment to Ford and my team.

"These concerns have therefore inclined me to be realistic and desist from my FIA endeavour for now."

"Despite stepping down from this race," he continued. "My passion for serving and leading within the Motorsport world hasn’t changed and I still believe the organisation needs important changes, which I remain genuinely hopeful that will be tackled in the upcoming years.

"Both racing and mobility have been my life and I will closely follow future developments with great interest. I will always support my sport and try to contribute in all meaningful ways to improve mobility for road users around the world.

"Finally, I want to sincerely thank you all for the messages of support, encouragement and advice I have received during the past weeks. They have reinforced my confidence to continue striving towards my present and future goals and I’m truly grateful. Thank you."

Sainz Sr's withdrawal now looks set for Ben Sulayem to run uncontested at the end of the year.

Every four years, the FIA holds elections to decide who their president should be, with Ben Sulayem first being voted into the role in 2021.

