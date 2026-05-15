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FIA pay tribute after death of 'pillar' of motorsport

FIA-logo — Photo: © IMAGO

FIA pay tribute after death of 'pillar' of motorsport

The FIA paid tribute to William Louw

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

The FIA have posted a tribute on social media following the death of their safety delegate for the African Rally Championship William Louw, a highly respected figure in the motorsport community.

Born in 1975, Louw dedicated much of his life and career to the world of rallying, first becoming involved in the sport with his father.

Louw later took on roles such as Logistics Coordinator for the South African Rally Championship, SA National Rally Administrator and Championship Clerk of the Course.

In 2020, he became part of the FIA's safety department as an FIA Safety Delegate for Africa. By taking on this role, Louw helped organisers, marshals and safety teams raise standards across the continent.

Notably, Louw helped strengthen Safari Rally Kenya’s safety measures upon their return to the World Rally Championship, with his guidance and support bringing the event up to the standard of the global championship.

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FIA pay tribute to William Louw

In a post shared on their social media platforms, the FIA paid tribute to Louw and described him as a 'pillar' of motorsport in the region.

"It is with deep sadness that we have learned of the passing of William Louw, a pillar of South African and African motorsport who devoted himself to rally safety across the continent," they wrote.

"Serving as the FIA Safety Delegate for the African Rally Championship, William worked diligently and professionally to ensure the safe and smooth running of African rally events over many years.

"He will be remembered for his kindness, calmness and attentiveness in the role as well as his commitment to training, development and mentorship to support the next generation of volunteers and officials.

"Our thoughts are with William’s family, friends and colleagues."

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