close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Verstappen in Red Bull kit looking over his Mercedes amg car driving on the Nurburgring

Max Verstappen reacts to 'super difficult' Qualifying ordeal at Nurburgring 24 Hours race

Verstappen in Red Bull kit looking over his Mercedes amg car driving on the Nurburgring — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen reacts to 'super difficult' Qualifying ordeal at Nurburgring 24 Hours race

Verstappen spoke to GPFans after TQ2

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years

Max Verstappen made it through to the pole shootout for the Nurburgring 24 Hours race on Friday, but only just after a mighty battle on the iconic German track.

Max Verstappen admitted it had been a 'super difficult' morning on the Nordschleife but said he was satisfied with the results, which will see his Verstappen Racing Mercedes-AMG team-mate Dani Juncadella bid for pole at 1235 UK.

A total of 12 cars will compete for pole and the coveted Glickenhaus trophy, awarded to the team setting the fastest time in Top Qualifying 3. Verstappen Racing is among these contenders after Lucas Auer finished fifth in TQ1, and Verstappen managed a sixth-placed time in TQ2 on Friday morning.

Verstappen slips into TQ3

"I felt very comfortable in the car. Naturally, reaching Top Qualifying 3 was our target, and that’s no easy feat given the stiff competition - it’s extremely tough," Verstappen explained to GPFans.

"There are plenty of fast cars out there, but we managed to edge in. The final lap was just enough, and that was a relief. The dry conditions and the car’s performance helped us just make the cut, which was our goal."

Nurburgring 24 Hours: Watch Top Qualifying LIVE and free today

Verstappen made it through to TQ3 on Friday.
Verstappen made it through to TQ3 on Friday.

A bad night prepared Verstappen for a good morning

Verstappen added: "Yesterday the conditions were wildly unpredictable. It was my first time racing in the dark, and the combination of rain and fog made it probably the worst possible scenario. That said, I did get a solid first impression of what to expect during the race, which was encouraging.

"I truly believe our team has prepared as well as possible, especially given our performance in previous races. This weekend we have a dedicated, professional crew giving everything they’ve got, and we’re hopeful for a great result."

Nurburgring 24 Hours: Full schedule with session times for this weekend

Related

F1 Max Verstappen Nürburgring Nurburgring Nordschleife 24 Hours of Nurburgring

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Max Verstappen Nurburgring 24 Hours: Top Qualifying results and grid order

Max Verstappen Nurburgring 24 Hours: Top Qualifying results and grid order

  • 1 hour ago
'That was stupid' - Max Verstappen addresses controversial Nurburgring comment

'That was stupid' - Max Verstappen addresses controversial Nurburgring comment

  • 2 hours ago
Nurburgring 24 Hours 2026: Watch Top Qualifying LIVE as Max Verstappen bids for pole today

Nurburgring 24 Hours 2026: Watch Top Qualifying LIVE as Max Verstappen bids for pole today

  • Today 08:45
F1 News Today: Red Bull Crocs run wild, Max Verstappen bitten in Nurburgring qualifying

F1 News Today: Red Bull Crocs run wild, Max Verstappen bitten in Nurburgring qualifying

  • Today 07:27
Nurburgring Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen knocked off top spot

Nurburgring Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen knocked off top spot

  • Yesterday 23:30
Nurburgring race director takes action over Max Verstappen frenzy

Nurburgring race director takes action over Max Verstappen frenzy

  • Yesterday 21:55

Just in

11:58
Christian Horner return handed major credibility boost by FIA U-turn
11:50
Max Verstappen Nurburgring 24 Hours: Top Qualifying results and grid order
10:57
'That was stupid' - Max Verstappen addresses controversial Nurburgring comment
09:12
Honda in line for major F1 boost after Aston Martin engine trouble
08:45
Nurburgring 24 Hours 2026: Watch Top Qualifying LIVE as Max Verstappen bids for pole today
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Christian Horner return handed major credibility boost by FIA U-turn Christian Horner

Christian Horner return handed major credibility boost by FIA U-turn

1 hour ago
Max Verstappen Nurburgring 24 Hours: Top Qualifying results and grid order Nurburgring 24 Hours

Max Verstappen Nurburgring 24 Hours: Top Qualifying results and grid order

1 hour ago
'That was stupid' - Max Verstappen addresses controversial Nurburgring comment Max Verstappen

'That was stupid' - Max Verstappen addresses controversial Nurburgring comment

2 hours ago
The bombshell F1 transfer that would see Max Verstappen join McLaren Max Verstappen

The bombshell F1 transfer that would see Max Verstappen join McLaren

Today 08:27
Ontdek het op Google Play
x