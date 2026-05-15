Max Verstappen reacts to 'super difficult' Qualifying ordeal at Nurburgring 24 Hours race
Max Verstappen reacts to 'super difficult' Qualifying ordeal at Nurburgring 24 Hours race
Verstappen spoke to GPFans after TQ2
Max Verstappen made it through to the pole shootout for the Nurburgring 24 Hours race on Friday, but only just after a mighty battle on the iconic German track.
Max Verstappen admitted it had been a 'super difficult' morning on the Nordschleife but said he was satisfied with the results, which will see his Verstappen Racing Mercedes-AMG team-mate Dani Juncadella bid for pole at 1235 UK.
A total of 12 cars will compete for pole and the coveted Glickenhaus trophy, awarded to the team setting the fastest time in Top Qualifying 3. Verstappen Racing is among these contenders after Lucas Auer finished fifth in TQ1, and Verstappen managed a sixth-placed time in TQ2 on Friday morning.
Verstappen slips into TQ3
"I felt very comfortable in the car. Naturally, reaching Top Qualifying 3 was our target, and that’s no easy feat given the stiff competition - it’s extremely tough," Verstappen explained to GPFans.
"There are plenty of fast cars out there, but we managed to edge in. The final lap was just enough, and that was a relief. The dry conditions and the car’s performance helped us just make the cut, which was our goal."
Nurburgring 24 Hours: Watch Top Qualifying LIVE and free today
A bad night prepared Verstappen for a good morning
Verstappen added: "Yesterday the conditions were wildly unpredictable. It was my first time racing in the dark, and the combination of rain and fog made it probably the worst possible scenario. That said, I did get a solid first impression of what to expect during the race, which was encouraging.
"I truly believe our team has prepared as well as possible, especially given our performance in previous races. This weekend we have a dedicated, professional crew giving everything they’ve got, and we’re hopeful for a great result."
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