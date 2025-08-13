FIA issue new health guidelines for F1 stars

For the first time, the FIA have published their set of health guidelines for the drivers in their sanctioned racing series, including F1.

These guidelines have been made available to the public with free and open access, with the aim of supporting grassroots competitors as they begin their motorsport careers.

The FIA’s guidelines have been widely praised by drivers and teams, and have been developed in collaboration with leading medical experts that provide detailed guidance on the treatment and management of a wide range of health conditions.

These published guidelines cover a wide range of medical issues, including mental health with a specific document related to exposure to trauma.

"The FIA Medical Guidelines are a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to support driver health and wellbeing," Dr Sean Petherbridge, President of the FIA Medical Commission, said in a statement.

"By offering clear, evidence-based recommendations, we are empowering drivers and medical professionals to make informed decisions that support safe participation in motor sport.

"The FIA Medical Commission will continue to engage with drivers, teams and National Sporting Authorities to ensure these guidelines evolve in line with the latest medical research and the changing demands of the sport."

The FIA emphasise driver safety

FIA bolster their commitment to safety

Alongside the new guidelines, the FIA have launched a new educational programme designed to raise awareness of the dangers of concussion.

The project was launched by FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, which details the symptoms of concussion and help on how to return to racing for those who have experienced the mild brain injury.

"I have experienced concussion first hand, away from the race track. I have felt the symptoms and dealt with the aftermath," he said.

"I understand the critical importance of this issue. Thanks to the FIA Medical and Safety team, we will provide an educational and accessible approach to identifying and combating concussion in our sport, ensuring the safety of all current and future competitors."

