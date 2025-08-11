FIA admit 'clear F1 issue' as major race change up for debate

A senior FIA chief has admitted that there is a clear issue they're looking to clean up heading into the 2026 season.

FIA single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis admitted that this year's Monaco Grand Prix, with a new two-stop mandate, fell short of what organisers were hoping for when they introduced the decree in an attempt to promote more exciting racing.

Monaco's streets are notoriously narrow and twisty, making on-track overtaking more and more difficult as F1 cars begin to closer resemble battleships than sleek racing machines, and the idea of the two-stop mandate was to introduce more ways for teams to shake up the race order.

In practice, teams utilised their two drivers as blockers for one another to prevent them being overtaken during pit stops, and only one legal overtake was made on track over the course of the 78-lap race.

The FIA confirmed earlier this month that the two-rule rule will be maintained for 2026, with Tombazis speaking this week to explain the thinking behind the decision.

FIA chief: We don't want to repeat 2025

“First of all, we don't think that what we saw this year is necessarily the thing to repeat or the thing to aim for," he told Autosport. "There is an issue to be addressed.

“At the moment the 2026 rules still include the two pitstops for Monaco, but we are in August and Monaco is in June next year. The intention is to discuss it more in the Sporting Advisory Committee.”

He didn't guarantee that the rule will remain long-term though, adding: “It has always been our intention to see what can be done. Clearly there is a track issue, meaning that overtaking is almost impossible, if not impossible. That is the root cause of these issues, not whether there are one or two stops or something like that. That was always a secondary aspect I think.

“Clearly the request to the teams is to be creative and propositive. We at the FIA are not sold on any particular solution yet. If there are proposals that will make it better, then we will definitely support them. This is one of the topics that will be discussed with the Sporting Advisory Committee and the F1 Commission in the next few meetings.”

