close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Max Verstappen at Spa

Max Verstappen shows off RACY cap on F1 summer break with Kelly Piquet

Max Verstappen shows off RACY cap on F1 summer break with Kelly Piquet

Max Verstappen at Spa

It's not a summer break without Max Verstappen making some headlines, but this time it's his headwear that's raising some eyebrows.

The summer break has come at the right time for Red Bull, with both of their drivers struggling to different degrees and the team still reeling from Christian Horner's departure.

The four-time world champion has been taking some time to rest and recuperate after a tough first half of the year, with his partner Kelly Piquet posting some pictures from the pair's break online.

In addition to an incredible-looking fruit display, there was a black and white picture of the two stood by the seafront, with Verstappen decked out in a baseball cap with a small symbol on it.

Pic credit: Instagram/@kellypiquet

Hang on a second. Let's just zoom in on that middle picture a moment.

Pic credit: Instagram/@kellypiquet

For god's sake, Max.

Yep, emblazoned on Verstappen's cap is nothing more than a crudely drawn pair of breasts.

Look at him! He's so happy with himself! 27 years old, a new father, and he's making a complete boob of himself in his partner's nice holiday snap.

Is there anything more to say? Max Verstappen went on holiday and wore a boob hat. Everything else is a footnote.

F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo issues F1 future update as legendary return confirmed at famous track

READ MORE: New Red Bull F1 team principal in Max Verstappen disagreement

NEWSLETTER: F1's summer break shopping list - Part 1

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton's 'secret Ferrari clauses' revealed

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen F1 Christian Horner Kelly Piquet
New Red Bull F1 team principal in Max Verstappen disagreement
F1 News & Gossip

New Red Bull F1 team principal in Max Verstappen disagreement

  • August 6, 2025 08:27
Verstappen slams 'BAD' Red Bull after Hungarian GP nightmare
Hungarian Grand Prix

Verstappen slams 'BAD' Red Bull after Hungarian GP nightmare

  • August 2, 2025 19:59

Latest News

F1 Social

Lewis Hamilton FINALLY triumphs in tense Ferrari head-to-head

  • 1 hour ago
Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo F1 'baggage' interfered with career trajectory

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Off the Track

Max Verstappen shows off RACY cap on F1 summer break with Kelly Piquet

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Daniel Ricciardo issues F1 future update as legendary return confirmed at famous track

  • 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton ranks his disaster Ferrari debut against other F1 seasons

  • 3 hours ago
Christian Horner

Christian Horner’s F1 return hits ANOTHER stumbling block

  • Yesterday 19:43
More news

Most read

Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks
200.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks

  • 28 july
 Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict issued by FIA after late Hungarian GP test
200.000+ views

Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict issued by FIA after late Hungarian GP test

  • 5 august
 Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Belgian Grand Prix
100.000+ views

Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Belgian Grand Prix

  • 28 july
 Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Hungarian Grand Prix
75.000+ views

Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Hungarian Grand Prix

  • 4 august
 FIA confirm DOUBLE McLaren engine change for Belgian Grand Prix
50.000+ views

FIA confirm DOUBLE McLaren engine change for Belgian Grand Prix

  • 26 july
 F1 News Today: Red Bull chief gives Max Verstappen permission as Toto Wolff admits meeting with star driver
30.000+ views

F1 News Today: Red Bull chief gives Max Verstappen permission as Toto Wolff admits meeting with star driver

  • 21 july

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x