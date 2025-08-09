It's not a summer break without Max Verstappen making some headlines, but this time it's his headwear that's raising some eyebrows.

The summer break has come at the right time for Red Bull, with both of their drivers struggling to different degrees and the team still reeling from Christian Horner's departure.

The four-time world champion has been taking some time to rest and recuperate after a tough first half of the year, with his partner Kelly Piquet posting some pictures from the pair's break online.

In addition to an incredible-looking fruit display, there was a black and white picture of the two stood by the seafront, with Verstappen decked out in a baseball cap with a small symbol on it.

Pic credit: Instagram/@kellypiquet

Hang on a second. Let's just zoom in on that middle picture a moment.

Pic credit: Instagram/@kellypiquet

For god's sake, Max.

Yep, emblazoned on Verstappen's cap is nothing more than a crudely drawn pair of breasts.

Look at him! He's so happy with himself! 27 years old, a new father, and he's making a complete boob of himself in his partner's nice holiday snap.

Is there anything more to say? Max Verstappen went on holiday and wore a boob hat. Everything else is a footnote.

F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo issues F1 future update as legendary return confirmed at famous track

READ MORE: New Red Bull F1 team principal in Max Verstappen disagreement

NEWSLETTER: F1's summer break shopping list - Part 1

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton's 'secret Ferrari clauses' revealed

Related