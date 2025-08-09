A host of names are already being identified as potential options to replace Lewis Hamilton should he choose to end his Ferrari nightmare.

Wolff reveals Hamilton discussions as Mercedes role outlined

Toto Wolff has revealed how important Lewis Hamilton remains to the Mercedes team after the F1 champion’s departure last year.

Ricciardo issues rare F1 future update in surprising location

F1 favourite Daniel Ricciardo has provided a rare update on his future after being stopped for an interview in an unusual location.

Red Bull star admits challenge working with 'stubborn' Verstappen

Reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen has been labelled as 'stubborn' by his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase.

McLaren F1 chief confirms No 1 driver stance in epic title fight

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has issued an open letter during F1's summer break over the treatment of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Russell in demand as TWO teams look to pry F1 star away from Mercedes

George Russell's services are in demand by at least two other F1 teams, according to reports, as uncertainty surrounding Mercedes' 2026 driver lineup fails to dissipate.

Leclerc reveals what he REALLY thinks about F1 team-mate Hamilton

Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc has revealed what he really thinks of Lewis Hamilton's bold style off the track.

