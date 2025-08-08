Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc has revealed what he really thinks of Lewis Hamilton's bold style off the track.

The Monegasque driver has now spent 14 grands prix weekends as team-mates with seven-time champion Hamilton, after the British legend made the monumental switch from Mercedes at the start of the 2025 season.

Though Hamilton's maiden campaign with Ferrari has so far not gone according to plan, Leclerc has praised his new team-mate for staying true to himself, especially when it comes to his iconic style often seen in the paddock.

Despite now driving for the most iconic F1 team in the history of the sport, Hamilton can often be seen donning quirky items of clothing and styling bold pieces in the build up to a race weekend, though of course he is frequently spotted in Ferrari red too.

In a conversation with Ferrar F1's kit partner PUMA on the Go Wild Podcast, Leclerc revealed to host and Athletics legend Colin Jackson that Hamilton was the driver in the paddock whose style stood out to him the most.

When assessing who on the current F1 grid left the biggest impact on him with what they wore, Leclerc said: "I mean, my teammate Lewis. I'll say he's very much in the fashion world and he's got his own style. That's what I really like about Lewis is that, like it or not, he's got his way of dressing himself. And whenever you see Lewis getting into paddock, there's no doubt that's Lewis. Just by seeing the clothes, it's just Lewis for sure.

"And this I really like, to be recognisable with what you wear. And to just feel good with what you wear is important. So yeah, probably Lewis."

Leclerc and Hamilton hoping for Ferrari recovery

As F1 heads on its annual summer break, both Hamilton and Leclerc will be taking time away from the sport to assess what has been a dire first season as team-mates.

The man from Monaco has consistently placed on the podium so far in 2025 whilst Hamilton has failed to finish in the top three of any grands prix this year, but all is not harmonious at the Scuderia.

The 40-year-old had high hopes of returning to the championship fight with Ferrari and as for Leclerc, he is now well into his seventh season racing in red without ever being able to consistently fight for the drivers' title.

The Hungarian Grand Prix last time out marked a low point for both stars, with Hamilton producing his worst race result this season and Leclerc losing his only pole of the year to finish P4 in Budapest.

The Maranello-based outfit need to pull together after the summer shutdown to highlight how to maximise any performance they can extract from their 2025 challenger, with Leclerc and Hamilton needing to work together to keep ahold of Ferrari's second place in the constructors' standings.

