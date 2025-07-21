Lewis Hamilton dropped new merch and it looks STUNNING

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton is a legend both on and off the track and as a result, he has built a huge fanbase that spreads even outside the sport.

His string of records and success on track has allowed him to pursue his love of fashion, providing his legions of fans with race-inspired apparel that offers a more creative alternative to F1 merch.

As a nine-time British Grand Prix winner, Hamilton's home track understandably holds a special place in his heart, and in an ode to the British circuit, he has released a new collection inspired by it.

Hamilton's clothing line Plus 44 is now available on the F1 store where fans can shop his new Silverstone Collection which draws from vintage race style and English sporting culture.

The majority of Hamilton's Silverstone collection has already sold out via the Plus 44 website, making the F1 store the only place you can purchase the pieces.

To celebrate the drop, Hamilton even replaced his Ferrari gear last time out in Silverstone for the Plus 44 Silverstone Track Jacket, stunning the paddock with the red, white and blue piece which features the union jack flag, his name printed across the back and his iconic seven star logo to commemorate his seven drivers' titles.

As seen on Hamilton in the Silverstone paddock, this lightweight nylon track jacket is a standout piece from the collection and a timeless piece from his clothing brand.

Switch up your travel options with the +44 Silverstone Tote Bag, which features the same colourway and seven star graphic as the track jacket and is made from water-resistant material- the perfect way to transport for all your race day needs.

Lewis Hamilton's latest clothing line is an ode to Silverstone

Every piece is true to Hamilton 's brand, so if red, white and blue isn't up your street, stick to the champion's iconic yellow and purple colourway with the motocross long sleeve tee.

The Varsity Pull Over Hoodie offers a new colourway in a striking baby blue with tones of Hamilton's bright yellow branding. This piece is the perfect addition to any Hamilton fan's merch collection with graphics including 'Team LH' and his iconic motivational mantra, 'Still We Rise'.

For just £48 you can buy the matching varsity tee, also in baby blue with the classic 'Plus 44' logo in yellow with white contrast stitching. Click here to shop.

If you've followed Hamilton through his illustrious career you are likely to have a wardrobe full of Mercedes kit and are wondering whether to bite the bullet on his Ferrari merch. Want to opt for something more personal? The +44 Hamilton photo t-shirt could be just right for you, which features the champion's headshot with a 'Still We Rise' graphic splashed across the back of the black tee.

No F1 merch is complete without a cap and whilst they have all sold out on the Plus 44 website, the F1 store is fully stocked with two designs up for grabs. The +44 Silverstone 2025 cap keeps it classic in black with yellow detailing and also has Hamilton's signature on the bill.

Alternatively, stick with the varsity theme and support the Hamilton's brand by purchasing the light wash denim cap with red 'Plus 44' detailing. Click here to buy.

To shop the full collection while stocks last click here.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

