F1 News Today: Verstappen Mercedes meeting given go ahead as update issued on shock driver transfer

Red Bull F1 advisor Helmut Marko has given the go-ahead for Max Verstappen to meet with Mercedes regarding his future in the sport.

McLaren star issues update on rumoured F1 driver transfer

McLaren star Pato O'Ward has provided an update over his chances of signing a full-time contract with an F1 team.

Mercedes F1 boss reveals Lewis Hamilton meet-ups in Ferrari snub

Mercedes F1 team principal Toto Wolff has revealed the strength of his relationship with Lewis Hamilton after the champion switched to Ferrari.

Red Bull set to unleash title-defining F1 upgrades for Max Verstappen at Belgian GP

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has confirmed that the F1 team will introduce upgrades for Max Verstappen at the upcoming Belgian Grand Prix, which could prove pivotal in deciding which way the drivers' championship will go.

F1 track prepares for incredible Michael Schumacher tribute at upcoming race

An iconic F1 track will pay tribute to seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, with Monza hosting a special feature at the Italian Grand Prix in September.

