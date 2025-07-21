F1 News Today: Verstappen Mercedes meeting given go ahead as update issued on shock driver transfer
F1 News Today: Verstappen Mercedes meeting given go ahead as update issued on shock driver transfer
Red Bull F1 advisor Helmut Marko has given the go-ahead for Max Verstappen to meet with Mercedes regarding his future in the sport.
➡️ READ MORE
McLaren star issues update on rumoured F1 driver transfer
McLaren star Pato O'Ward has provided an update over his chances of signing a full-time contract with an F1 team.
➡️ READ MORE
Mercedes F1 boss reveals Lewis Hamilton meet-ups in Ferrari snub
Mercedes F1 team principal Toto Wolff has revealed the strength of his relationship with Lewis Hamilton after the champion switched to Ferrari.
➡️ READ MORE
Red Bull set to unleash title-defining F1 upgrades for Max Verstappen at Belgian GP
Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has confirmed that the F1 team will introduce upgrades for Max Verstappen at the upcoming Belgian Grand Prix, which could prove pivotal in deciding which way the drivers' championship will go.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 track prepares for incredible Michael Schumacher tribute at upcoming race
An iconic F1 track will pay tribute to seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, with Monza hosting a special feature at the Italian Grand Prix in September.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
McLaren F1 boss asks for FIA meeting amid Piastri penalty controversy
- 29 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen Mercedes meeting given go ahead as update issued on shock driver transfer
- 2 hours ago
F1 urged to test Flintstones credentials of drivers by Red Bull
- Yesterday 22:55
F1 star targets Red Bull seat as Yuki Tsunoda struggles questioned
- Yesterday 21:59
Is Lewis Hamilton 'bigger' than Ferrari?
- Yesterday 20:57
McLaren star issues update on rumoured F1 driver transfer
- Yesterday 19:56
Most read
F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver
- 13 july
F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict
- 1 july
Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren
- 14 july
Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit
- 12 july
Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves McLaren are real deal at Austrian Grand Prix
- 1 july
F1 2025 Standings: Lewis Hamilton gets Ferrari boost as team promoted THREE places after Silverstone heroics
- 7 july