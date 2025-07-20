Red Bull set to unleash title-defining F1 upgrades for Max Verstappen at Belgian GP

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has confirmed that the F1 team will introduce upgrades for Max Verstappen at the upcoming Belgian Grand Prix, which could prove pivotal in deciding which way the drivers' championship will go.

The Milton Keynes-based outfit have already made a major change heading into Spa next weekend, after they sacked team principal Christian Horner and replaced him with Racing Bulls boss Laurent Mekies.

Red Bull’s decision comes after a disappointing 2025 season for Verstappen and reports of interest from Mercedes, with the four-time world champion 69 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri.

Marko has now confirmed that the team will bring upgrades for the RB21 to the upcoming grands prix in Belgium and Hungary, however, hinting that they will be crucial for deciding whether or not Verstappen can get back into the championship fight.

"There are still 332 points up for grabs, which is a substantial package. We hope the updates we make in Spa and Budapest will be effective," Marko told oe24.

Speaking about the sprint weekend nature of the Belgian GP, Marko said: "On the one hand, there are more points to be gained, but on the other hand, two free practice sessions are cancelled. So we can't afford a disastrous Friday, after which we still have to try to get the car into the right tyre temperature window. Everything has to be right from the start."

Can Red Bull return to the fight at Spa?

Will Red Bull upgrades return Verstappen to title fight?

Red Bull will hope their Spa upgrades maintain Verstappen's faith in the team, and Marko was further probed on Verstappen’s 2025 title chances by the Austrian publication.

When asked if Verstappen should forget about the title if the new upgrade package does not work, Marko responded: "You have to assume that."

Red Bull are not the only team planning to bring upgrades to Spa, with Ferrari crafting a new rear suspension which was tested at Mugello earlier this week.

The upgrade was supposed to lift Ferrari up the competitive order for the second half of the season, but following the test, Charles Leclerc admitted he struggled to find a difference in performance.

With only one practice session to get to grips with their new upgrades at Spa, both Ferrari and Red Bull have a huge challenge ahead of them for the sprint weekend at the Belgian GP.

