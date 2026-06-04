Helmut Marko has a new life after F1 exit and it will surprise you
Helmut Marko has a new life after F1 exit and it will surprise you
Bet you didn't think you'd see this today...
Helmut Marko was once the head of Red Bull's prestigious driver development programme, and up until last year, a frequent visitor to F1 grand prix weekends.
But in December 2025, the 83-year-old announced his retirement from the sport, citing Max Verstappen's inability to claim a record-equalling five championship titles as one of the reasons for calling time on his career.
Six months on from that decision and the man who Verstappen once referred to as his 'second father' has found plenty to do in his spare time.
Despite being 'retired', Marko has taken on the role of ambassador for the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, which is home to the Austrian GP in F1 and MotoGP.
He also owns four boutique hotels located in his hometown of Graz, Austria, which could explain why he has been biding his time lately (checks notes) making matcha.
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Marko making matcha
Yep. You read that right. THE Helmut Marko, former F1 driver and the man credited with discovering four-time champion Verstappen is enjoying time away from the motorsport spotlight making matcha.
In a video originally posted to TikTok, Marko could be seen working the matcha whisk behind the counter at his Austrian hotel and cafe, Kai 36.
Marko watched on in confusion as the self-proclaimed 'matcha girlys' danced around him, with the former motorsport executive then joining the three girls to sit at a table and drink their Japanese iced beverages.
You've got to hand it to the Kai 36 social media team for even convincing Marko to get involved in the first place.
i’m sorry WHO. IS MAKING MATCHA pic.twitter.com/DUwR1glE54— nini (@SCUDERIAFEMBOY) June 2, 2026
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