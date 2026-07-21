F2 team disqualified and handed points deduction over bizarre rule breach
F2 team disqualified and handed points deduction over bizarre rule breach
A bizarre rule breach had big consequences in SpaMake us your Google favorite
The FIA cracked down hard at the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday, handing out a disqualification and a hefty fine in the Formula 2 championship.
Campos Racing’s Noel Leon was stripped from the final race results after a team guest was caught with unauthorised communication equipment in the pit lane during a red flag situation caused by Laurens van Hoepen’s crash.
The incident unfolded during the weekend’s second race at Spa-Francorchamps.
Stewards explained that a person, registered as non-operational staff, was spotted roaming the pit lane with a headset that included a microphone.
According to Formula 2’s sporting regulations – specifically Article 21.5 and Appendix 5 – only listen-only headsets are allowed.
The microphone’s presence suggested the possibility of transmitting, which is strictly forbidden.
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Guest ignored official's warning
At a hearing - where Leon was absent because he had already left the circuit - Campos Racing teammate Nikola Tsolov and the team manager provided their account of the incident.
The team maintained that the individual had mistakenly taken the wrong type of headset.
However, the stewards’ investigation revealed that an official had already warned him about using the unauthorised equipment. Despite initially claiming that the microphone was folded away, the guest simply put the headset back on after the clear warning.
Conditional points deduction for Campos Racing
Since the unauthorised guest was tied solely to Leon’s car with no evidence linking him to the team’s other vehicle, stewards Tanja Geilhausen, Brieuc Kremer, and Andrew Mallalieu opted to confine the disqualification to the Mexican driver, who had finished fourth.
This decision bumped up all drivers who had finished behind him in the final standings.
Additionally, Campos Racing is required to pay a €20,000 fine within 48 hours and the team faces a conditional deduction of 25 championship points.
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